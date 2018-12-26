Former RJ boxing writer Royce Feour dies at 79

Las Vegas native Royce Feour, who retired from the Review-Journal after 37 years in 2004, died this week. Cause of death is unknown. He was 79.

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour interviews former welterweight champion and current trainer Buddy McGirt during a press conference for the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Antonio Tarver WBC/IBO Championship bout at Mandalay Bay, May 12, 2004.

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour talks with boxing promoter Don King during a press conference promoting the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Antonio Tarver bout at Mandalay Bay, May 12, 2004.

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour interviews Antonio Tarver before Tarver faced Roy Jones Jr. in their WBC/IBO Light Heavyweight Championship bout at Mandalay Bay, May 12, 2004.

Royce Feour for Rebel Nation, August 24, 2006.

Royce Feour ended his journalism career as one of the country’s most esteemed boxing writers, but he never let his notoriety in that sport overshadow his passion for high school and college sports.

In his farewell column published in the Review-Journal on May 17, 2004, he recalled watching the Las Vegas area grow from fewer than 50,000 residents to a metropolis with almost 2 million.

“I can remember when the biggest sporting event in the city was the Las Vegas-Rancho high school football game at Butcher Memorial Field,” he wrote.

Although he was honored in 1996 by the Boxing Writers Association of America with the prestigious Nat Fleischer Award for “excellence in boxing journalism” over 25 years, he never lost his zeal for amateur athletics.

He won several Nevada Press Association awards, was named Writer of the Year by the North American Boxing Federation and was honored as Local Media Man of the Year by the Las Vegas Boxing Hall of Fame.

Feour began dreaming of becoming a sports writer at the RJ when he was a fourth-grader at Fifth Street Grammar School. His first byline in Nevada’s largest paper was in 1954 as a 14-year-old high school sophomore correspondent.

He worked five years at the Las Vegas Sun before joining the RJ in 1967, where he eventually became sports editor.

He attended UNR on journalism scholarships from the Las Vegas Press Club and the Las Vegas Sun. He was sports editor of the student newspaper and correspondent for the Nevada State Journal and Reno Evening Gazette.

He recalled that when he was a high school senior the RJ sent him to Reno to cover a state high school track meet.

“To show how far I advanced in my career, last year (2003) I was assigned to cover the state track meet at Foothill High School. That’s 46 years between state track meets,” he wrote.

But Feour didn’t mind stepping back. He loved the innocence and dedication of young athletes, whether they were throwing pitches, shot puts, footballs or punches.

He traveled to San Francisco most summers to watch his beloved Giants. But he always was ready for a breaking news story.

He was sitting in the upper deck at Candlestick Park for Game 3 of the 1988 World Series when the earthquake hit.

“The upper deck really shook,” he said, remembering the eerie site of a pitch-black downtown San Francisco after catching the last bus from Candlestick to his hotel. “It struck me as what a World War II blackout in London must have looked like.”

He took a break from his vacation and concern for his safety to dictate an earthquake reaction story to the RJ news desk.

He didn’t just write about history; he lived through it. Among the major milestones he shared with Southern Nevada sports readers were:

— The first UNLV baseball game in 1967 when the team practiced at Hartke Park in North Las Vegas.

— The first UNLV spring football practice in 1967 and the Rebels’ first football game in 1968.

— The first UNLV-UNR football game in 1969 in Reno. His alma mater beat the Rebels 30-28 on a last-minute field goal.

Among his most interesting stories, he said, was in 1973 when he reported on the recruitment of Jerry Tarkanian from Long Beach State to become the basketball coach at UNLV.

Feour’s national reputation, however, came from professional boxing as Las Vegas was developing into the premier venue for the sport. He covered most of the major championship fights in Las Vegas, dating to the Sonny Liston-Floyd Patterson heavyweight title bout at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 1963.

He covered the sport’s biggest names: Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, Riddick Bowe, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar De La Hoya.

“I have covered so many memorable championship fights it’s impossible to list them all,” he wrote.

“Some of the most notable include Ali’s seventh-round stoppage of Jerry Quarry in 1972 at the Convention Center; Leon Spinks’ upset victory by decision over Ali at the Las Vegas Hilton in 1978; and Holmes’ 11th-round TKO over Ali in 1980 at Caesars Palace.”

His sharp wit was evident by how he closed his final column.

“I covered 16 Tyson fights, including his two losses to Holyfield at the MGM Grand, one of which was the 1997 ear-biting fight.

“After 16 Tyson fights, I deserve to retire.”

