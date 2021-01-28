Former UNLV defensive lineman ready for pro boxing debut

Antonio Zepeda, a defensive lineman who played at UNLV from 2013 to 2017, is making his pro boxing debut Friday in Tijuana, Mexico.

UNLV defensive lineman Antonio Zepeda is shown during a scrimmage at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday August 19, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV defensive lineman Antonio Zepeda poses for a photo at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zepeda, 26, makes his professional debut on Friday, Jan 29, in Tijuana, Mexico. Courtesy Antonio Zepeda

Homelessness and poverty couldn’t stop Antonio Zepeda from playing football for UNLV. But a torn MCL, meniscus and broken tibia certainly could.

So with his spirit — and left leg — in pieces, he decided to retire, prompting a brief bout with depression amid an increasingly uncertain future.

Zepeda had already fought for so much, overcoming one obstacle after another en route to an improbable college football career. Why not continue fighting, he thought.

Literally. Professionally.

Zepeda began boxing six months after injuring his knee against Idaho on Sept. 9, 2017 — armed with an open mind, a desire to improve and a perseverance developed during an arduous upbringing. He spent the last 34 months developing his skills and learning the subtleties of the sport.

On Friday, he’ll make his professional debut against Alan Chavez Hernandez (0-1) at Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico — marking the beginning of a future he once didn’t think he’d have.

“I wasn’t too sure in the beginning, but once my mind was made up, I chased it,” said Zepeda, now 26 and a father to a newborn baby boy. “Even though it’s later in life, it’s something that once I started boxing, it became a dream. Like ‘I want to go pro. I want to be known. I want to be a champion one day.’”

Zepeda’s father wasn’t involved in his life, having been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. His mother was a drug addict, and he grew up in group homes around Phoenix — latching onto football as a lifeline during a challenging childhood. He blossomed into a 6-foot-6-inch, 265-pound, three-sport superstar, eventually earning a scholarship offer from UNLV, then coached by Bobby Hauck.

He redshirted in 2013 and played three-plus years for the Rebels as a defensive lineman before a teammate rolled into his leg as he pursued Idaho’s quarterback.

Zepeda said UNLV’s coaches encouraged him to rehabilitate his injuries and rejoin the team toward the end of the season, but he sought to preserve his health and left the team. He had surgery that December and was encouraged to box by his girlfriend’s father, Michael Foti, who owns a local embroidery shop and creates custom clothing for a number of notable boxers — including Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Foti introduced Zepeda to Mayweather, and Zepeda said Mayweather encouraged him to pursue a professional career, citing the lucrative earning potential. So Zepeda teamed with veteran trainer Otis Pimpleton and began training full-time at the prestigious Mayweather Boxing Club.

“If you show Antonio a gold mine, he wants it,” said Pimpleton, noting that Zepeda reminds him of former heavyweight title challenger Andrew Golota. “We think now is the right time for him to go ahead and make his move.”

For the last three years, Zepeda has trained six days a week, developing a reliable jab, basic defensive fundamentals and improving his stamina. His girlfriend’s family helped support him financially, and he’d sell several pairs of sneakers from his extensive collection or work odd jobs at odd hours via Craigslist to ensure his bills were paid.

He debuted on the amateur circuit in September 2019 and fought a handful of times before focusing on turning professional. He’d hoped to go pro last year, but the coronavirus pandemic stymied his plan and halted his momentum.

His son, Michael, was born, in November, cultivating a renewed sense of urgency and a selfless approach to his new profession.

“I need to get stuff going. I need to build this record,” Zepeda said. “I need to provide for my family.”

Zepeda intensified his training in December and booked his first fight January 13 with the help of Foti. He left Las Vegas for Tijuana on Wednesday night with his family — and future — in the forefront of his mind.

He hopes to someday fight for a world title. One fight at a time.

“I’m just happy he’s getting a break,” Foti said. “The next step, it’s 100 percent up to him.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.