Former world champion Adrien Broner arrested at weigh-in, report says

Adrien Broner during his weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fomer four-weight world champion Adrien Broner was arrested outside MGM Grand Garden on Friday afternoon, according to a report from TMZ. Broner, 30, was barred from MGM Grand in November and was told to leave the premises.

He refused and was detained by hotel security until police showed up and completed the arrest.

The Las Vegas Metro police department did not answer multiple phone calls seeking confirmation.

Broner (33-4-1, 24 knockouts) last fought in January 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He was at the hotel ahead of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s weigh-in for their heavyweight title fight and conducted multiple interviews in the media room.

