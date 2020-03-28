Fury-Wilder fight may be in Las Vegas in October, per report

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and rival Deontay Wilder could hold their third fight in Las Vegas on Oct. 3, according to a report from The Athletic.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could fight rival Deontay Wilder for the third time on Oct. 3 in Las Vegas, according to a report from The Athletic. A person with knowledge of the planning said that could be the date, but added that nothing is close to being finalized.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) beat Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) by seventh-round knockout on Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden in the rematch of their controversial split draw in December of 2018. Wilder exercised a rematch clause built into the fight’s contract days after the only loss of his career.

A venue has not been selected, per the report.

Fury will earn 60 percent of the revenue generated from the third fight. Wilder will earn 40 percent. The two evenly split the revenue from the second fight, which generated between 800,000 and 850,000 pay-per-view buys.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.