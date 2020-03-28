41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boxing

Fury-Wilder fight may be in Las Vegas in October, per report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2020 - 5:35 am
 

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could fight rival Deontay Wilder for the third time on Oct. 3 in Las Vegas, according to a report from The Athletic. A person with knowledge of the planning said that could be the date, but added that nothing is close to being finalized.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) beat Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) by seventh-round knockout on Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden in the rematch of their controversial split draw in December of 2018. Wilder exercised a rematch clause built into the fight’s contract days after the only loss of his career.

A venue has not been selected, per the report.

Fury will earn 60 percent of the revenue generated from the third fight. Wilder will earn 40 percent. The two evenly split the revenue from the second fight, which generated between 800,000 and 850,000 pay-per-view buys.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NHP trooper dies after being shot; suspect in custody
NHP trooper dies after being shot; suspect in custody
2
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
3
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
4
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
5
Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown
Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mikey Garcia, seen in 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Mikey Garcia wins unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas
The Associated Press

Mikey Garcia rebounded from his only professional loss 11 months ago to win a 12-round unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas on Saturday night in a welterweight bout.