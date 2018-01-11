Gennady Golovkin close to agreeing on ‘Canelo’ Alvarez rematch

Gennady Golovkin isn’t ready to sign off on a contract for a May 5 rematch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, according to Tom Loeffler, the middleweight champion’s promoter.
“We are getting close, but not all points are agreed to yet, still some open issues that have not been resolved,” Loeffler said.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Golovkin and Alvarez agreed on a rematch to meet May 5. A representative for Golden Boy Promotions said CEO Oscar De La Hoya and president Eric Gomez weren’t available for interviews because nothing is official regarding the rematch.
Gomez told the Times that New York’s Madison Square Garden is expected to make a strong offer to land the bout. De La Hoya told the Review-Journal last month he wants the fight to return to T-Mobile Arena, where Alvarez and Golovkin settled for a split draw in September.
“Absolutely I want Las Vegas,” said De La Hoya, who promotes Alvarez. “There’s no place like Las Vegas. These type of events have to take place in Las Vegas, and we have great partners with the MGM group and the T-Mobile Arena and AEG, who are partners at the T-Mobile Arena. So my priority is to stage this fight in Las Vegas.”
Returning to Las Vegas might not be Golovkin’s first choice after judge Adalaide Byrd had Alvarez winning 118-110. Dave Moretti scored it in favor of Golovkin, 115-113. Don Trella had a 114-114 draw.
More boxing: Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.