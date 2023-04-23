Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia in boxing megafight

Gervonta Davis won the battle of unbeatens Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, stopping Ryan Garcia in a 136-pound catchweight showdown.

Gervonta Davis, center left, exchanges words with Ryan Garcia during their weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two will fight in a catchweight boxing bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gervonta Davis solidified his superstar status by stopping fellow lightweight standout Ryan Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round of their 136-pound catchweight megafight Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Davis dropped Garcia in the second round with a short counter left, slowing his output for the remainder of the fight.

The pace slowed in the ensuing rounds, but Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) adjusted and found his way inside of the taller and longer Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) to finish the fight with a short left hand to the liver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.