74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boxing

Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia in boxing megafight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2023 - 8:55 pm
 
Gervonta Davis, center left, exchanges words with Ryan Garcia during their weigh-in at Toshiba ...
Gervonta Davis, center left, exchanges words with Ryan Garcia during their weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two will fight in a catchweight boxing bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gervonta Davis solidified his superstar status by stopping fellow lightweight standout Ryan Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round of their 136-pound catchweight megafight Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Davis dropped Garcia in the second round with a short counter left, slowing his output for the remainder of the fight.

The pace slowed in the ensuing rounds, but Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) adjusted and found his way inside of the taller and longer Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) to finish the fight with a short left hand to the liver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
2
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
4
Surprise! Some Nevadans, once jobless, hit with overpayment notices
Surprise! Some Nevadans, once jobless, hit with overpayment notices
5
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia ooze confidence as megafight nears
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia ooze confidence as megafight nears
‘He looks like a star’: Millions online follow every punch on Garcia’s path to stardom
‘He looks like a star’: Millions online follow every punch on Garcia’s path to stardom
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia make weight, promise destruction
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia make weight, promise destruction
David Benavidez batters Caleb Plant en route to unanimous decision
David Benavidez batters Caleb Plant en route to unanimous decision
It’s time for Canelo Alvarez to fight David Benavidez
It’s time for Canelo Alvarez to fight David Benavidez
Gervonta Davis found refuge and future under Calvin Ford
Gervonta Davis found refuge and future under Calvin Ford