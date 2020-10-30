Gervonta Davis ready to shine as pay-per-view star

Gervonta Davis is ready to showcase his skills on Showtime against four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz in his first pay-per-view fight to date.

The pay-per-view platform is a coronation in itself for Gervonta Davis, the brash, undefeated WBA lightweight champion set to defend his title Saturday.

That billing is reserved only for the best of the best. The faces of boxing who possess the skill in the ring — and the cachet outside of it.

But Davis isn’t satisfied with status as he begins to approach the prime of his promising career. He wants so much more, starting with Leo Santa Cruz’s WBA super featherweight title.

The 25-year-old Davis (23-0, 22 knockouts) is ready to showcase his skills on Showtime against four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) in his first pay-per-view fight to date

He concluded his 15-week training camp in Las Vegas this week and traveled to San Antonio, Texas, where he’ll face Santa Cruz at the Alamodome on the first fight card to allow spectators since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis has been destined for superstardom since signing in 2015 with Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Mayweather Promotions. Mayweather, for one, believes he’s already a superstar.

“He’s one of the biggest stars in the sport,” said Mayweather, the president of his promotional firm. “I’ve laid down the blueprint, and I’m going to keep helping him grow.”

Davis was born and raised in Baltimore, where he evaded the allure of what he referred to as “inner-city activities” by focusing on boxing. He always possessed uncanny power and capped a stellar amateur career with the 2012 National Golden Gloves championship, opting in 2013 to turn professional instead of pursuing a berth in the 2016 Olympics.

Under the tutelage of trainer Calvin Ford, Davis won 10 of his first 11 professional fights via knockout before signing with Mayweather. He’s knocked out every opponent since, earning world titles in the super featherweight and lightweight categories.

“I definitely feel that I’m maturing with each one of my fights,” Davis said. “All I have to do is stay focused, stay humble and the rest is history.”

Davis has emerged in the last few years as one of the top draws in boxing, possessing perhaps the most power in the sport today. He’s a southpaw with knockout power in both hands and has stopped 18 of his 23 opponents before the sixth round.

But he’s facing his most formidable foe in Santa Cruz, a skilled and seasoned 32-year-old with championships at bantamweight, super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight to show for it.

Santa Cruz isn’t as lethal a puncher as Davis, but he’s active and savvy, blending a refined offensive approach with rangy defense and movement.

“I’m facing the best fighter in the division,” Santa Cruz said. “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I have to go against the best fighter. I wanted to challenge myself. I know this is a dangerous fight for me, but I want to test myself.”

Davis also sought a test at this stage of his career, hence the unified title fight and its subsequent pay-per-view placement.

It’s Davis’ first. And probably not his last.

“Floyd Mayweather has just told me to stay focused despite everything that comes with pay-per-view week,” Davis said. “I have to get the job done first, but also do everything that comes with being the next pay-per-view star.”

