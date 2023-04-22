Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia make weight, promise destruction
Mike Tyson, Bernard Hopkins and other boxing luminaries watched Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia make the 136-pound catchweight for their showdown Saturday.
Ryan Garcia felt so good Friday morning that he enjoyed a breakfast of berries, yogurt and oats.
That’s what he posted on his Instagram after making the contracted catchweight of 136 pounds for his megafight Saturday against Gervonta Davis.
“I feel good right now,” Garcia told Showtime’s Ariel Helwani after the ceremonial weigh-in Friday at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.
“I’m just ready to eat now. I’m focused. I ain’t got much to say. My focus now is on Gervonta Davis. … I’m ready to destroy him, and that’s it.”
Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) weighed in at 135 pounds and 135½ pounds, respectively, before trading trash talk on a stage stationed outside the arena in which they’ll fight.
Dozens of others — including heavyweight icon Mike Tyson — joined the two on stage, igniting a scuffle that started when Golden Boy Promotions executive Bernard Hopkins appeared to touch Davis during the faceoff.
Davis briefly addressed Hopkins, the former middleweight and light heavyweight champion, before turning toward Garcia, whom he pushed halfheartedly in the stomach — triggering a shove in response that ignited the crowd of thousands.
“Nobody’s worried about his old ass,” Davis said to Helwani in response to a question about Hopkins. “He needs to sit back and let the youngins do it.”
That they will, but only after completing another weigh-in Saturday morning. Neither fighter can exceed 146 pounds, according to a clause that Davis negotiated into the contract.
The clause was a talking point for seemingly every party throughout the course of the promotion. But the taller Garcia didn’t seem too depleted Friday.
Not that he’d admit it if he were.
“I’m staying focused,” Garcia said. “I’m ready to do my job.”
Both fighters have repeatedly promised knockout victories, and Davis doubled down on his prediction before departing from the stage.
“Punishment. Knockout. It’s going to be crazy,” Davis said. “Don’t blink your eyes. Don’t get no popcorn. Don’t get no drink. None of that. … Make sure you’re focused on the fight. It’s going to be an incredible fight.”
Tale of the tape
Gervonta Davis
Age: 28
Hometown: Baltimore
Record: 28-0, 26 knockouts
Height: 5-5½
Weight: 135
Reach: 67½
Ryan Garcia
Age: 24
Hometown: Victorville, California
Record: 23-0, 19 KOs
Height: 5-10
Weight: 135.5
Reach: 70