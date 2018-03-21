GGG thinks ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya are drug cheats

Alvarez attributes his failed doping test last month to tainted meat in his native Mexico, but Golovkin doesn’t believe him.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — Unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has called Canelo Alvarez a drug cheat ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas on May 5.

The Nevada Athletic Commission hasn’t decided whether it will block the big-money bout, but Golovkin said he will go ahead with the fight despite his feelings

Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) spoke pointedly about Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) before a workout at his high-altitude training camp in Southern California.

For the first time, the unbeaten Kazakh middleweight champion repeatedly said he believes Alvarez has used banned substances for previous fights, including their first bout last September.