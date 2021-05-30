Haney defends WBC lightweight title with win over Linares

Devin Haney showcased his precocious set of skills and earned a 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 victory over Jorge Linares, the former three-weight world champion.

Devin Haney celebrates after defeating Jorge Linares by unanimous decision in the WBC lightweight title boxing match on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney said he wouldn’t focus on knocking out Jorge Linares Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Turns out he didn’t need a knockout to complete his third title defense.

Haney showcased his precocious set of skills — especially in the first nine rounds of the 12-round title fight — and earned a 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 victory over the former three-weight world champion. Linares wobbled Haney with a crisp left hook late in the 10th round and intensified the pace in the 11th and 12th rounds.

But Haney avoided additional trouble by clinching to preserve the victory.

“I showed I can do it all. I can box. I can bang. I can take a shot and face adversity and get the job done,” said the 22-year-old Haney, who lives and trains in Las Vegas. “I knew he was going to come here and give it everything. It was a huge opportunity for him. He would be willing to get knocked out to go for the win, take my biggest shots to get this title.”

Haney (26-0, 15 knockouts) promised a dominant showing against Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) throughout the course of the promotion and made good on his word during the first three quarters of the fight. He worked behind a stiff, snapping jab and mixed in hooks to the torso and head when openings presented themselves.

His fleet feet helped him throw punches from different angles and avoid punishment from Linares, save for an occasional left hook by the 35-year-old Venezuelan. He controlled the center of the ring throughout the first nine rounds, mixing in a sharp, compact uppercut to ward off Linares.

But Linares remained active and began building momentum in the middle of the 10th round. He clipped Haney right before the bell with a vicious left and taunted him as he walked toward his corner.

A sellout crowd of 5,312 began to boo Haney, who spent the final two rounds holding Linares to slow his work rate and ensure the win. Haney landed 215 punches to Linares’ 116, per CompuBox. He also landed 79 jabs compared to 25 from Linares and 32 percent of his total punches to Linares’ 19.

“I wasn’t hurt, but you’ve got continue to be smart in there,” Haney said, explaining the finish to the fight. “This is boxing. You’re going to get hit with some big shots. … I didn’t get dropped. I didn’t get hurt. … I beat him easy.”

With Linares behind him, Haney can turn his attention toward the premier fighters in the 135-pound division — a la WBA, WBO and IBF champion Teofimo Lopez.

The two have traded barbs for much of the last year, foreshadowing what feels like an inevitable showdown at some point in 2021 or beyond. Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) fights George Kambosos Jr. on June 19 in Miami in a mandatory defense of his IBF crown. Haney said he’d welcome a fight with Lopez to unify the lightweight championships.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are the other top young talents in the division.

“I want to fight the best,” Haney said. “I stayed focused on Jorge this week, I knew he was a tough competitor and I got the job done with the game plan. If Teofimo wants to do it next, let’s do it for all the belts, the real undisputed.”

