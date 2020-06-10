Heavyweight champs Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua to fight in 2021

WBC champion Tyson Fury announced Wednesday that he’s agreed to a two-fight deal with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champ.

Tyson Fury celebrates technical knockout win against Deontay Wilder in round 7 of the WBC world heavyweight championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Britain's Anthony Joshua smiles during a press conference at Wembley stadium in London, ahead of a boxing match against Alexander Povetkin, of Russia. An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer. Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury brought back marquee heavyweight championship boxing to Las Vegas in February with his knockout of Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden.

Looks as if he’ll be bringing it back to his native Great Britain, too.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) announced Wednesday that he’s agreed to a two-fight deal with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, after Fury completes his trilogy with Wilder.

“The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed,” Fury said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I’ve just got to smash Deontay Wilder’s face in, in the next fight. Then we go into the Joshua fight next year.”

Fury and Joshua’s agreement calls for a 50-50 revenue split for the first fight, according to the Athletic. The winner will get 60 percent of the take in the rematch.

Locations have not been decided, and neither have broadcast rights, per the Athletic. Fury’s fights are televised on ESPN and Joshua’s on DAZN.

“The Gypsy King versus AJ is on for next year, but there is a hurdle in the road called the Bronze Bomber, aka the Knockout King,” Fury said. “I will get onto him and knock him back out and then we get on to the big fight.”

