How did Manny Pacquiao get a title fight after coming out of retirement?

Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring for the first time in four years Saturday when he fights Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden.

Manny Pacquiao returns to the boxing ring Saturday for the first time in almost four years.

The 46-year-old Hall of Famer is coming out of retirement to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship at the MGM Grand Garden.

The timing of the fight seemed sudden. Pacquiao last fought in August 2021 — a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao tweeted May 21. “Let’s make history!”

Less than two months from that formal announcement, Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) is not only stepping back into the ring but also getting a title shot. He hasn’t won a bout in nearly six years since defeating Keith Thurman by split decision July 20, 2019.

Approved by commission

But, according to WBC rules, a former champion may request a title fight even after coming out of retirement as long as he passes all medical examinations.

“Mr. Pacquiao has completed a comprehensive set of medicals that all combatants 38 and over must complete,” Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Jeff Mullen said. “The physician, who serves as our medical adviser, checked all his medical results thoroughly and determined he was fit to compete without restrictions.”

Mullen said the commission regulates the fights “and determines if a fight is approvable regarding the health and safety of the combatants.”

It’s up to the WBC to determine which fights are worthy of a championship being on the line.

”Mario Barrios is the WBC world champion,” Mullen said. “The WBC determined that Mr. Pacquiao was a worthy contender and sanctioned the fight.”

Pacquiao, a former senator and presidential candidate in the Philippines, said during a news conference June 3 in Los Angeles that “the book of politics is closed.”

“I’m focusing on my career as a boxer again,” he said.

Pacquiao was a senator from 2016 to 2022. He finished third in the Philippines’ presidential election in 2022.

Pacquiao looked his age in his last bout against Ugas. The speed that defined him throughout his 30-year pro career was sorely lacking. His footwork was also a step behind.

He said in June that the athleticism is still there. Going nearly four years without taking a punch could also heal the body.

Age, height favor Barrios

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) has won his past three fights, including one by unanimous decision over Ugas in September 2023. The 30-year-old from San Antonio last fought Nov. 15 against Abel Ramos, a split draw on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 6-foot Barrios has a clear height advantage against the 5-5 Pacquiao. But that didn’t matter in Barrios’ defeats. He lost by technical knockout to the 5-5 Gervonta Davis and by unanimous decision to the 5-9 Thurman.

With a win, Pacquiao would break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion. He was 40 when he defeated Thurman for the WBA welterweight title.

It’s not often Pacquiao enters the ring as an underdog, but the former eight-division champion is a slight one for this fight at +200 (STN Sports). Barrios is -240.

Up next

Who: Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao

What: For Barrios' WBC welterweight title

When: Saturday (Pay-per-view portion of card starts at 5 p.m.)

Where: MGM Grand Garden

Broadcast: Prime Video pay-per-view

Line: Barrios -240; Pacquiao +200 (STN Sports)