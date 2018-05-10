Ishe Smith unhappy with Nevada judging heading into fight

Ishe Smith has another home bout Friday against Tony Harrison at Sam’s Town, but the former junior middleweight champion isn’t happy with the location after his last fight in Las Vegas.

Ishe Smith hasn’t had to go far during his 18-year boxing career. Nineteen of Smith’s 38 professional bouts have been in his hometown of Las Vegas, including the past five.

“I feel like I’m on the road,” Smith said. “This may be my last fight here.”

Smith, 39, is frustrated with the Nevada Athletic Commission and its judges. He’s still baffled by the scorecards from his previous fight against Julian Williams on Nov. 18 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Williams won by unanimous decision in a fight many thought was close. The judges, however, didn’t see it that way with scores of 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.

“Like they say, trust the process, I don’t trust the process,” Smith said. “I don’t trust (commission executive director) Bob Bennett and the process no more.”

Smith said he continues to see questionable judging in Las Vegas and has tried talking to commission officials about it.

The Las Vegan doesn’t want the match versus Harrison (26-2, 21 knockouts) to get to the scorecards. Smith (29-9, 12 KOs) is aiming for a knockout victory.

“I’ve been sparring 168-pounders and trying to knock people out,” Smith said. “I have to fight that way because I feel I’m on the road.”

Las Vegas native Andrew Tabiti will fight on the co-main event versus Lateef Kayode in a 10-round cruiserweight match. The Mayweather Promotions card will be televised on Bounce TV at 6 p.m.

Tabiti said he hopes to fight for a world title this year if he defeats Kayode.

