Jake Paul fights to split decision with ex-UFC champion

It was the fourth pro fight for Jake Paul, the internet sensation who has more than 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and the boxing debut for Tyron Woodley.

Internet personality Jake Paul is shown on Aug. 13, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Internet celebrity Jake Paul remained unbeaten as a professional boxer with a split decision over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday night in Cleveland.

It was the first time Paul had been pushed beyond two rounds in four professional fights after he knocked out each of his first three opponents in the first six minutes.

Paul won 77-75 on one scorecard and 78-74 on another. Woodley won 77-75 on the third.

“I think the debate (about whether I’m a real fighter) was ended a year ago in the gym, but nobody got to see that,” Paul said. “I didn’t fight my best tonight. I give myself a C minus.”

Woodley landed the bigger shots and appeared to have Paul in trouble in the fourth round but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. Paul was the more active fighter throughout, as Woodley looked to land a big right hand.

“I feel like I won the fight,” Woodley said. “He’s a great opponent, but I hit him and I think the ropes held him up (from getting knocked out). The fact that one judge only gave me two rounds is laughable. We need to run that back.”

Paul immediately responded he would grant a rematch if Woodley got an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his leg, a stipulation to which Woodley immediately agreed.

Woodley, 39, was making his boxing debut. He was not offered a new contract with

the UFC after losing his final four fights.

Each of Paul’s four opponents has been making his professional boxing debut.

