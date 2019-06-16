Jesse Hart wins unanimous decision on Fury-Schwarz undercard

In his light heavyweight debut, Jesse Hart coasted to a 99-90, 96-93, 97-92 victory over Sullivan Barrera in the co-main event Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden.

Jesse Hart, right, connects a punch against Sullivan Barrera in the light heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hart won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mikaela Mayer, left, connects a punch against Lizbeth Crespo in the womenÕs super featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mayer won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mikaela Mayer, left, throws a punch against Lizbeth Crespo in the womenÕs super featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mayer won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mikaela Mayer, left, defends a shot against Lizbeth Crespo in the womenÕs super featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mayer won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mikaela Mayer, center, celebrates her win against Lizbeth Crespo in the womenÕs super featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mayer won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jesse Hart celebrates his win by unanimous decision against Sullivan Barrera in the light heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jesse Hart, left, knocks down Sullivan Barrera in the light heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hart won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jesse Hart, right, battles Sullivan Barrera in the light heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hart won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jesse Hart said he hurt his right hand in the seventh round of his bout with Sullivan Barrera.

You couldn’t tell, though.

In his light heavyweight debut, Hart coasted to a 99-90, 96-93, 97-92 victory in the co-main event Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden. He was aggressive in the early rounds, maintained his pressure in the latter rounds and floored Barrera (22-3, 14 knockouts) in the eighth round.

Even after the injury.

“After I hurt him and dropped him, I couldn’t really finish him. That’s why you saw the left hook come. As you can see, I can punch with both hands.” said Hart (26-2, 21 KOs). “I think I’m a force to be reckoned with. If I had both my hands, I believe it would’ve went differently.”

Mayer remains unbeaten

Former U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer is still unchallenged in her professional career.

Mayer rolled to a 100-90, 99-91, 98-92 victory over Bolivian boxer Lizbeth Crespo (13-5, three KOs) in their undercard bout. Mayer said “Crespo was a tough challenge, but I got through it and am ready to move on to bigger things.”

Crespo was aggressive in the early rounds, but failed to land any consequential punches, while Mayer (11-0, four KOs) established her presence. Mayer established her dominance in the latter rounds and relied on superior conditioning to overpower a tired Crespo toward the end of the 10-round fight.

“I am ready for a world title fight next,” Mayer said. “It’s time for the champions to step up and get in the ring with me.”

Bell rolls first belt

Albert Bell risked his undefeated record for a chance to win his first title.

It was a good decision.

Bell outlasted previously unbeaten Andy Vences to win a unanimous decision and the WBC Continental Americas super featherweight championship. All three judges scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Bell (15-0, five KOs).

“I worked so hard for this. In my first 10-rounder, I went out there and put my undefeated record on the line against a top guy,” Bell said. “You don’t see that too much anymore.”

Bell and Vences (22-1-1, 12 KOs) exchanged blows throughout the 10 rounds, but Bell was more consistent late when the fighters began to fatigue.

“I’ve been counted out, and this shows that I’m a fighter to be taken seriously at 130 pounds,” Bell said.

