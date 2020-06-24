105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Boxing

Jose Pedraza-Mikkel LesPierre fight rescheduled for July 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2020 - 1:07 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2020 - 1:25 pm

Top Rank announced Wednesday that its feature between junior welterweights Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 knockouts) and Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) has been rescheduled as the main event July 2 as part of the promotion’s biweekly series of fight cards inside the MGM Grand’s Grand Ballroom.

The fight was originally scheduled for June 18 but was scratched from the card because LesPierre’s manager tested positive for the coronavirus. July 14 was another possible date, but the July 2 date opened up because WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring contracted the virus and was scratched from that card.

“Mikkel and Jose deserve this opportunity, and I commend both camps for agreeing to reschedule this fight on short notice,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said in a statement.

Top Rank also announced its June 30 feature, a junior welterweight bout between Alex Saucedo (29-1, 19 KOs) and Sonny Fredrickson (21-2, 14 KOs). Saucedo challenged for the WBO junior welterweight title in November 2018 but was knocked out by former champion Maurice Hooker.

He’s fought once since, beating Rod Salka by knockout in November 2019.

“Alex Saucedo is destined to be a world champion, but he has an incredibly tall task in Sonny Fredrickson,” Arum added. “We have another great week in store at MGM Grand.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twiter.

MOST READ
1
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
2
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
3
Nevada’s 32 venomous creatures: Stay safe with these tips
Nevada’s 32 venomous creatures: Stay safe with these tips
4
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
5
‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit
‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST