Jose Pedraza-Mikkel LesPierre fight rescheduled for July 2

The fight was originally scheduled for June 18 but was scratched from the card because LesPierre’s manager tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jose Pedraza celebrates his unanimous decision victory against Antonio Moran in the WBO lightweight Latino Title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Top Rank announced Wednesday that its feature between junior welterweights Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 knockouts) and Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) has been rescheduled as the main event July 2 as part of the promotion’s biweekly series of fight cards inside the MGM Grand’s Grand Ballroom.

The fight was originally scheduled for June 18 but was scratched from the card because LesPierre’s manager tested positive for the coronavirus. July 14 was another possible date, but the July 2 date opened up because WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring contracted the virus and was scratched from that card.

“Mikkel and Jose deserve this opportunity, and I commend both camps for agreeing to reschedule this fight on short notice,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said in a statement.

Top Rank also announced its June 30 feature, a junior welterweight bout between Alex Saucedo (29-1, 19 KOs) and Sonny Fredrickson (21-2, 14 KOs). Saucedo challenged for the WBO junior welterweight title in November 2018 but was knocked out by former champion Maurice Hooker.

He’s fought once since, beating Rod Salka by knockout in November 2019.

“Alex Saucedo is destined to be a world champion, but he has an incredibly tall task in Sonny Fredrickson,” Arum added. “We have another great week in store at MGM Grand.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twiter.