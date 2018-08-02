Ladarius Miller headlines Friday boxing card at Sam’s Town

Ladarius Miller is hoping to earn a world title shot, but he needs to get by Dennis Galarza to make that happen.

Ladarius Miller (left) defeated Jesus "Chuy" Gutierrez with an eighth-round TKO at Sam's Town on Saturday. (Idris Erba/Mayweather Promotions)

Ladarius Miller is hoping to earn a world title shot, but he needs to get by Dennis Galarza to make that happen.

Miller (16-1, 5 knockouts) and Galarza (16-3, 9 KOs) will meet Friday for a lightweight main event at Sam’s Town that will be televised at 6 p.m. on Bounce TV.

“I’m putting the lightweight division on notice,” said Miller, a Las Vegas resident. “I will be a name tossed in with the other great fighters in this division and I’m coming for that top spot. No one can stop me.”

Miller, 25, who was raised in Memphis, is on a seven-fight winning streak since his first career defeat in 2016 against Rolando Chinea.

“Suffering a loss has helped me toughen up mentally,” said Miller, a fighter signed to Mayweather Promotions. “I added a strength and conditioning coach who’s kept me in shape and helped me push myself farther. My head trainer Rafael Ramos has helped me get to this point and we’re only getting started.”

The Premier Boxing Champions card will also feature a 10-round junior welterweight bout between Juan Heraldez and Kevin Watts.

Tickets for the event begin at $25

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.