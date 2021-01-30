Las Vegan Caleb Plant eyes fight against Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant will make the third defense of his IBF super middleweight championship Saturday against Caleb Truax. He hopes to fight unified champion Canelo Alvarez next.

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant insisted his first title defense wouldn’t last the full 12 rounds. Turns out it didn’t last three. He insisted his second title defense wouldn’t last the full 12 rounds. It was over before the 11th.

He also insists his third title defense won’t last the full 12 rounds: “Whether that’s his head bouncing off the floor, or his corner throwing in the towel or the ref stepping in and doing his job, whatever it may be, I plan on stopping this fight.”

We’ll know for sure Saturday.

Plant will make the third defense of his title at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles against mandatory IBF challenger Caleb Truax, a savvy veteran and former titlist. Plant, a 28-year-old Las Vegan, has his sights set on a fight against WBC and WBA champion Canelo Alvarez.

A dominant victory over Truax would solidify Plant’s standing as Alvarez’s fiercest foe in the 168-pound division.

“I feel like I’m much more seasoned than when I won the world title,” Plant said. “I’m by no means the fighter that I once was.”

Plant won the title Jan. 13, 2019, by beating Jose Uzcategui via unanimous decision and has since bolstered his billing with technical knockouts over Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz.

Plant knocked down Lee four times July 20, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden to complete his first title defense. He schooled Feigenbutz for nine rounds Feb. 15, 2020, in his native Nashville, Tennessee, before finishing him with a flurry in the 10th.

Alvarez’s representatives initiated conversation with Plant’s representatives in the fall about a fight in December, but talks fizzled and Alvarez fought Callum Smith instead. Plant said “once the Canelo thing, I knew that it wasn’t going to be, whoever got put in front of me (is) who I’m focused on.”

That would be Truax, a 37-year-old from the Minneapolis area who once held the IBF title that now belongs to Plant.

Truax beat James DeGale by majority decision in 2017 to win the belt, but promptly lost the rematch in 2018 and has not been in a marquee fight since. He said he’s approaching his bout with Plant “as if this is my last shot.”

“I’ve always been the underdog, and I embrace that role,” Truax said. “I fight my best when I’m in that spot, and I look forward to proving all the naysayers wrong again.”

Plant isn’t underestimating Truax and knows more lucrative fights are on the horizon if he makes good on his word.

“I’m looking to knock out this mandatory defense,” Plant said. “Then me and Canelo can do the same thing.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.