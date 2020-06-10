Las Vegan Jessie Magdaleno headlines second Top Rank card

Nonito Donaire, right, of the Philippines, and Jessie Magdaleno pose during a weigh-in Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a junior featherweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It’s been nearly 10 months since Durango graduate Jessie Magdaleno dropped Rafael Rivera in the ninth round of their fight at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, proving that he can do damage in the featherweight division after spending most of his career at super bantamweight.

“That opened a lot of people’s eyes,” Magdaleno said. “It put me on the map really quick. … I’ve been putting on these great fights the last couple times in the ring.”

He plans to put on another one Thursday.

Magdaleno (27-1, 18 knockouts) is at the forefront of boxing’s return during the coronavirus pandemic and is headlining Top Rank’s second card at the MGM Grand against Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs). The 28-year-old Las Vegan and former WBO super bantamweight champion was supposed to fight Sakaria Lukas on March 14 at Madison Square Garden, but the bout was canceled because of the virus.

Magdaleno spoke with the Review-Journal about the Thursday’s fight, his new weight class and how he coped with the problems caused by the pandemic.

“We’re here now,” Magdaleno said. “I’m just (a day) away from entering that ring and putting on a big show.”

Review-Journal: How did you deal with the coronavirus and its restrictions? What type of effect it did have on you?

Magdaleno: I just had to stay busy, and that’s exactly what I did. I stayed busy with my coach. We worked hard. I trained really, really hard. I kept running. I kept bicycling. Taking my son out to go ride the bike. Just stayed busy like that. That’s how I did it.

After you found out you were officially coming back this month, how, if at all, did your preparation change?

It really didn’t change. We just started working harder. … Kept pushing. This is our time to shine. … We’re coming back bigger, stronger and even better than we were in the last fight. That’s what we aim for each and every camp. This time, I feel all around better.

This is your third fight now at featherweight. How have you adjusted and what do you see for yourself in the new weight class?

I see a world title shot. … (My body) feels a lot better. That’s why I was able to put Rivera down. I was able to hurt him because my body just felt overall a lot better. And this camp, it feels better than it did last camp. I’m a lot stronger, a lot faster. Just better overall.

It’s been almost four years since you fought here, beating Nonito Donaire for the WBO super bantamweight title. Knowing that you’re fighting in your backyard again as the city is getting going, what does this opportunity mean for you?

This is big, not only for myself but for everything. Now everything is coming back to the normal routine where sports are going to be back on TV. I know right now it sucks because there’s not going to be an audience. No spectators there. But other than that, I’m excited just to be on TV. Be back in that ring. Doing what I do best. Kicking ass. Showing it on national TV. There’s going to be a ton of viewers. A ton of of people tuning in to watch great fights. Why not me? It’s the main event. I’m going to show everybody what I’m about, and that really excites me.

