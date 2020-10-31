Las Vegan Juan Heraldez continues quest for world title fight

Juan Heraldez will fight former super lightweight champion Regis Prograis on Saturday on the Gervonta Davis-Leo Santa Cruz undercard in San Antonio.

Super lightweight boxer and Las Vegas resident Juan Heraldez attends a press conference on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Heraldez is fighting on the Gervonta Davis/Leo Santa Cruz undercard. Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Juan Heraldez achieved the first of his lifelong goals in 2009, becoming a professional boxer at age 19. Little did he know that he was in for a “rude awakening.”

“It was more cutthroat,” said Heraldez, who attended Las Vegas High and struggled to find fights earlier in his career. “It wasn’t all sweet.”

Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 knockouts) logged just five fights in his first five years as a pro and acknowledged he felt as if he was “hitting rock bottom” amid the uncertainty. But he began training at the Mayweather Boxing Club and caught Floyd Mayweather’s eye, earning a promotional contract in December 2014 and igniting his career.

His quest for a world title fight continues Saturday against former super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) on the Gervonta Davis-Leo Santa Cruz undercard in San Antonio.

“After this, it puts everybody on notice at 140 (pounds),” Heraldez said. “I’m a name now. I’ll solidify myself with this win because I’m not just fighting some bum or an interim champion. … He’s a former world champion.”

Heraldez, 30, grew up in Las Vegas and knew by the time he was in fourth grade that he wanted to become a professional fighter. He left Las Vegas High after his sophomore year to pursue boxing full time, having already aggregated an array of amateur experience. In hindsight, Heraldez knows he wasn’t mature enough to turn professional when he did.

“I was too young,” he said. “I should have waited it out a little more and got more recognition.”

But the move to the Mayweather Boxing Club paid off for Heraldez, who was hired in 2014 to spar Mayweather in preparation for his fight against Marcos Maidana. Heraldez parlayed the sparring sessions into a promotional deal that year.

He’s fought at least two times a year since.

Heraldez could vault himself into title contention should he beat the 31-year old Prograis, by far the most formidable foe he’s faced. But Heraldez thinks he matches up well with the former champion and is eager to fight again.

“I’m proud of myself that through thick and thin and ups and downs, I was able to stick to this, this boxing that I love,” Heraldez said. “(I’ve improved) my skills over the years. And I’m going to show how skilled I am.”

