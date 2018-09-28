Las Vegas’ Devin Haney headlines Showtime boxing card

Las Vegas resident Devin Haney headlines a Showtime-televised boxing card that he’s promoting Friday in Temecula, California. He fights former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in a 10-round bout.

Las Vegas prospect Devin Haney, left, defeated Jairo Vargas by TKO in the fourth round at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday night. (Courtesy of Manny Murillo)

Devin Haney can say he’s been featured on Showtime twice and got his promoter’s license all before his 20th birthday.

The accomplishments don’t stop coming for Haney, an undefeated lightweight prospect and Las Vegas resident.

Haney will headline a Showtime-televised boxing card that he’s promoting Friday in Temecula, California. Haney, who operates Devin Haney Promotions, will face former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in a 10-round bout. The ShoBox tripleheader airs at 7 p.m.

“I believe I’m the youngest promoter in boxing history, and it makes me very excited to make that claim,” said Haney, who turns 20 in November. “I look forward to putting on great fights. I’m going to be the next superstar in the sport, and I want to give other fighters opportunities to showcase their talents.”

Haney (19-0, 13 knockouts) is coming off his best performance in May when he knocked out Mason Menard in his first Showtime main event bout.

Burgos, 30, went the distance against Mikey Garcia in a 2014 unanimous decision loss.

“I feel like this is my toughest opponent so far,” Haney said. “He’s been up there with Mikey Garcia, and not only competing but he’s won rounds and been in close fights, so I definitely feel he’s my toughest opponent and he’ll bring out the best in me.

“I’m only getting better, only getting stronger and getting more mature. My opponents will keep getting better.”

