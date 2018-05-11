Las Vegas’ Jorge Linares gets wish, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko

Las Vegas resident Jorge Linares faces Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday when the two technicians meet on an ESPN-televised main event from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Professional boxer Jorge Linares, right, works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares jumps rope while training for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares jumps rope while training for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares jumps rope while training for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares jumps rope while training for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Second trainer Jorge Cappetillo helps professional boxer Jorge Linares in wrapping his hands while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares wraps his hands for training in preparation for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Professional boxer Jorge Linares works on mitt training with his brother and chief trainer, Carlos Linares, while preparing for his upcoming fight against Vasyl Lomachenko at his Las Vegas gym on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Salsa music was blasting from a garage a few blocks from the south end of the Strip.

Inside was Jorge Linares jump roping to the romance music.

“Romantic salsa music is what motivates me,” said Linares, the WBA lightweight champion. “The rhythm goes with me.”

Linares’ rhythmic patterns are noticeable in the ring. The Venezuelan-born Summerlin resident hasn’t lost a bout in almost six years because of his strategic movements and flawless hand speed.

But Linares’ long title reign hasn’t attracted much attention and is often overlooked on pundits’ pound-for-pound lists.

He needed the perfect dance partner to get noticed. Linares has finally found his “Saturday Night Fever” match, and it’s against the John Travolta of the boxing world — the brilliant Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Linares (44-3, 27 knockouts) demanded to face Lomachenko (10-1, eight KOs), and he will get his wish Saturday when the two technicians meet on an ESPN-televised main event from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lomachenko, the WBO junior lightweight titlist, will make his 135-pound debut and is aiming for his third division title in only 12 professional bouts.

“I’ve wanted this fight for three years, and on various occasions I got a chance to watch (Lomachenko) fight in person,” Linares said. “I said, ‘Wow, if he moves up to 135, it would be an excellent fight with him.’”

Lomachenko is known as “Hi-Tech” and “Matrix” because of his superior skills. The Ukrainian wizard is a minus 2,000 betting favorite over Linares (plus 1,000) at the Westgate sports book.

Being overlooked is what fueled Linares inside his garage-turned-private-gym.

“The people see (Lomachenko) like the best pound for pound, and that’s fine, he worked hard for that, but we’re going to see if that’s the truth on May 12,” said Linares, a three-division champion. “I come to take his pound-for-pound title away, and I want to let the people know that Jorge Linares is also one of the best in the boxing world.”

Linares, 32, said his boxing skills are on par with Lomachenko, 30, and believes his size and power advantages will help him win the fight.

“Linares is one of the best fighters in his weight class,” Lomachenko said. “I don’t think it’s going to be easy work.”

Linares struggled to find his footing in the ring early in his career, with three knockout losses. But he has won 13 consecutive fights since hooking up with trainer Ismael Salas in 2012.

Salas won’t be in Linares’ corner Saturday. He had a commitment to David Haye, who lost to Tony Bellew last week.

Linares’ younger brother, Carlos, will be the lead man in the corner.

“Everything went smoothly,” Jorge Linares said. “We’ve put in the work for 10 weeks. Now it’s time to execute.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.