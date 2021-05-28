Lightweight champ Devin Haney ready for Las Vegas spotlight

Haney on Saturday night is headlining his first card in Las Vegas. He will defend his WBC lightweight championship at Michelob Ultra Arena against veteran Jorge Linares.

Devin Haney stands on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Haney is scheduled to fight Jorge Linares in a WBC lightweight title bout Saturday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Devin Haney was a precocious prospect the last time he fought in Las Vegas. It was May 21, 2016, and he was all of 17 years old — simply excited to be fighting in the fight capital.

“But now, it’s like I belong here. I’m here to stay,” he said. “I’m looking to show the world that I belong here. I belong at the top level fighting in Vegas and headlining.

“I’m ready. I’m so ready.”

Haney will box again in Las Vegas on Saturday, this time as a seasoned 22-year-old, WBC lightweight champion. He’s facing a formidable foe in former three-weight world Jorge Linares, who hopes to take the title it from him.

The two will tangle at Michelob Ultra Arena. Haney said the setting and the stakes give this fight a different feel than his previous title fights.

With that in mind, he has one singular goal: “I want to really dominate and show the world that I am the best,” said Haney, who was born in the Bay Area and raised in Las Vegas. “This fight means so much to me that I don’t even want to think about looking ahead.”

Haney (25-0, 15 knockouts) has sought lightweight supremacy since he became the interim WBC champion on Sept. 13, 2019, by stopping Zaur Abdullaev at Madison Square Garden in New York. He was subsequently promoted from interim champion to world champion, successfully defending his title with unanimous-decision victories over Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

But the 35-year-old Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) represents his toughest challenge yet.

The Venezuelan isn’t the fighter he once was, yet he still boasts a combination of power, savvy and experience — making him an ideal opponent for Haney at this stage of his career.

“As you know, we’ve always talked about getting Devin in that right fight that will catapult his career. We believe Jorge Linares is that guy,” said Haney’s father and trainer, Bill. “We’re thankful to Linares for stepping up and giving Devin that opportunity to once and for all show that he’s an elite fighter.”

Haney said he doesn’t feel the need to knock out Linares, so long as he has a dominant performance. He has his fair share of power, but is ultimately more of a technician that relies on deception, movement and pace to wear out his opponents.

A super fight with IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez could loom should Haney emerge victorious Saturday. But first things first.

“You’ll see Devin make a statement. He’s ready for this moment,” said the elder Haney. “It’s a euphoric moment. Now we get a chance to be on the big stage, our home away from home in Vegas. We look forward to Saturday night, it’s going to be amazing.”

