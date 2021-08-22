90°F
Boxing

Magsayo knockout highlights Pacquiao-Ugas undercard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 9:05 pm
 
Mark Magsayo raises his arms in victory after his 10th round knockout win against Julio Ceja in ...
Mark Magsayo raises his arms in victory after his 10th round knockout win against Julio Ceja in the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Julio Ceja receives assistance after getting knocked out by Mark Magsayo in round 10th of the f ...
Julio Ceja receives assistance after getting knocked out by Mark Magsayo in round 10th of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Mark Magsayo celebrates his 10th round knockout win against Julio Ceja in the featherweight bou ...
Mark Magsayo celebrates his 10th round knockout win against Julio Ceja in the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Mark Magsayo connects a punch against Julio Ceja in the ninth round of the featherweight bout a ...
Mark Magsayo connects a punch against Julio Ceja in the ninth round of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Mark Magsayo connects a punch against Julio Ceja in the third round of the featherweight bout a ...
Mark Magsayo connects a punch against Julio Ceja in the third round of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Julio Ceja receives assistance after getting knocked out by Mark Magsayo in round 10th of the f ...
Julio Ceja receives assistance after getting knocked out by Mark Magsayo in round 10th of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Carlos Castro raises his hands in victory after his knockout win against Oscar Escandon in the ...
Carlos Castro raises his hands in victory after his knockout win against Oscar Escandon in the 10th round of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Oscar Escandon hangs to the ropes after getting knocked down by Carlos Castro in the 10th round ...
Oscar Escandon hangs to the ropes after getting knocked down by Carlos Castro in the 10th round of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Castro won by way of knockout in the 10th round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Carlos Castro, left, connects a punch against Oscar Escandon, in the 10th round of the featherw ...
Carlos Castro, left, connects a punch against Oscar Escandon, in the 10th round of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Castro won by way of knockout in the 10th round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Carlos Castro, left, connects a punch against Oscar Escandon, in the ninth round of the feather ...
Carlos Castro, left, connects a punch against Oscar Escandon, in the ninth round of the featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Castro won by way of knockout in the 10th round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Draped in the familiar flag of the Philippines, a star was born on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It wasn’t Manny Pacquiao, though he was in the building to fight Yordenis Ugas in the main event.

Instead, it was his protege, Mark Magsayo, who introduced himself to the world with an electrifying knockout over Julio Ceja.

Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) dropped Ceja in the first round and looked like he might be in for an early night. But Ceja battled back and quickly took control of the fight.

He repeatedly hurt the Filipino prospect with body shots, and the pro-Pacquiao crowd started to brace for what would have been a major upset.

But Magsayo, who trains with Pacquiao under Freddie Roach at Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, started to regain control as the bout reached the later rounds.

In the 10th, he landed a right hand that backed Ceja against the ropes. With the Mexican badly wobbled, Magsayo connected with a perfect short right that knocked Ceja unconscious.

The crowd reacted, and after Magsayo stopped to land a back flip, he celebrated with his corner.

“I got knocked down and was surprised, but I focused my mind on what I wanted, a world championship shot,” he said. “It’s my dream today and now it’s coming true. Hopefully my next fight is a world title shot.”

In the main card opener, featherweight prospect Carlos Castro overcame early adversity and knocked out veteran Oscar Escandon.

Castro (27-0, 12 KOs) was an 11-1 favorite but was badly rocked at the end of the first round. He recovered, though, and took control of the fight with a stiff jab that often stopped the hard-charging Escandon in his tracks.

Castro started to land power shots, badly hurting Escandon on multiple occasions as the fight went on.

In the 10th and final round, Escandon went down and looked shaky when he rose to his feet. He tried to take a knee to buy more time, but the referee stopped the fight at one minute, eight seconds.

The co-feature didn’t exactly live up to the two preceding fights. Victor Ortiz and Robert Guerrero — both faded former world titlists — battled through 10 mostly uneventful rounds.

Guerrero took the victory, winning a unanimous decision with three identical scores of 96-94.

The two men came out firing, but both seemed to run out of gas quickly. It was a fight that certainly could have gone either way on the scorecards, but it was Guerrero who scored the narrow win.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

THE LATEST