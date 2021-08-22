Manny Pacquaio drops decision to Yordenis Ugas
Ugas worked a powerful right hand around a stiff jab to overwhelm Pacquaio, who hinted throughout the promotion that the Saturday bout may be the last of his legendary career.
WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas upset former eight-division champion and boxing icon Manny Pacquaio on Saturday night via a unamious decision at T-Mobile Arena to complete the first defense of his title.
The cards were 116-112, 116-112, 115-113
Ugas (27-4, 12 knockouts) worked a powerful right hand around a stiff jab to overwhelm Pacquaio (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who hinted throughout the promotion that the Saturday bout may be the last of his legendary career.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.