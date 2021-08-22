86°F
Boxing

Manny Pacquaio drops decision to Yordenis Ugas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 10:08 pm
 
Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight champ ...
Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas upset former eight-division champion and boxing icon Manny Pacquaio on Saturday night via a unamious decision at T-Mobile Arena to complete the first defense of his title.

The cards were 116-112, 116-112, 115-113

Ugas (27-4, 12 knockouts) worked a powerful right hand around a stiff jab to overwhelm Pacquaio (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who hinted throughout the promotion that the Saturday bout may be the last of his legendary career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

