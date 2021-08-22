Manny Pacquaio drops decision to Yordenis Ugas

Ugas worked a powerful right hand around a stiff jab to overwhelm Pacquaio, who hinted throughout the promotion that the Saturday bout may be the last of his legendary career.

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas upset former eight-division champion and boxing icon Manny Pacquaio on Saturday night via a unamious decision at T-Mobile Arena to complete the first defense of his title.

The cards were 116-112, 116-112, 115-113

Ugas (27-4, 12 knockouts) worked a powerful right hand around a stiff jab to overwhelm Pacquaio (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who hinted throughout the promotion that the Saturday bout may be the last of his legendary career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.