Manny Pacquiao mentions Conor McGregor as possible boxing opponent

UFC star Conor McGregor is one of several opponents under consideration for Manny Pacquiao’s possible return to the boxing ring in April.

In this July 23, 2017, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, reacts after his loss to Jeff Horn, of Australia, in a WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, leans to avoid a punch by Conor McGregor during the first round of their fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jeff Horn of Australia, left, lands a left to Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, right, during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, left, lands a left, to Jeff Horn of Australia, during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Jeff Horn of Australia, left, lands a left to Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Jeff Horn of Australia, left, lands a right to Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Jeff Horn of Australia, right, lands a left to Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines watches Jeff Horn of Australia falls on the mat during their WBO World welterweight title bout in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Pacquiao confirmed to news agency AFP he has had limited communications with McGregor’s camp about the potential matchup.

“Initially (we had contact), but we have not yet had any follow-ups,” Pacquiao said. “It depends who they can finalize as my opponent by April.”

Pacquiao hasn’t fought since July when he lost a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in Australia. McGregor’s only action of 2017 was a one-sided loss in his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since winning the lightweight belt against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. UFC president Dana White said last week it’s possible McGregor would never fight again after collecting a massive paycheck for the fight against Mayweather.

“Listen, Conor may never fight again,” White said. “The guy’s got a (expletive) $100 million. I know guys that made way less than that as lawyers who went to school their whole life and quit working and just sit around watching cartoons all day. (Some) guys make money, and that’s it. Fighting’s the worst. Try to get up and get punched in the face every day when you’ve got $100 million in the bank. Money changes everything for a lot of people. So, we’ll see.”

Pacquiao has a limited window to fight because of his duties as an elected official in the Philippines, but indicated he might fight in April.

McGregor’s most logical opponent for a return to the UFC would be interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, but Ferguson recently underwent elbow surgery and will be out indefinitely.

There’s also a possibility McGregor could fight former welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre, who won the middleweight belt last month and then vacated it Thursday. A meeting at welterweight could be the most lucrative bout the UFC could book at the moment, though White said the fight has not been discussed.

McGregor is believed to be in negotiations for a new contract with the UFC, which would almost certainly have to approve of a potential bout against Pacquiao.

The South Point sports book has opened Pacquiao as a minus-400 favorite against McGregor in a hypothetical bout.

