Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing at age 42

Manny Pacquiao, an eight-division champion and future Hall of Famer, officially announced his retirement from boxing Tuesday. His last fight was in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

Yordenis Ugas, right, connects a punch against Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Yordenis Ugas reacts at the end of his fight against Manny Pacquiao in the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Ugas won by majority decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Yordenis Ugas, right, battles Manny Pacquiao in the fifth round of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Ugas won by majority decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao kneels in a corner before the start of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Ugas won by majority decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Yordenis Ugas, left, battles Manny Pacquiao in the ninth round of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Ugas won by majority decision. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Yordenis Ugas, left, connects a punch against Manny Pacquiao in the fifth round of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Yordenis Ugas, left, takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round of the WBA World Welterweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao, center, and his trainers Buboy Fernandez, left, and Freddie Roach, pose for a portrait during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The 42-year-old made the announcement on his Facebook page from his native Philippines.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao said on a video. “Today I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao.

“Goodbye boxing. Thank you for changing my life. When my family was desperate, you gave us hope. You gave me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life that I can’t imagine. I just heard the final bell.”

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 knockouts) last fought in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas. After the fight, Pacquiao reflected on his career, and it seemed likely he had stepped in the ring for the final time.

“Thank you, boxing,” he said before he stepped off the news conference stage at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacquiao, who announced this month that he planned to run for president of the Philippines, retires as one of the sport’s all-time greats, a true throwback fighter who would take on all challengers.

During a career that spanned 26 years, he became the only boxer to win titles in eight weight classes, from 112 pounds to 154 pounds.

Pacquiao turned pro as a 16-year-old in the Philippines and had to put weights in his pockets just to make the minimum limit for his debut.

In 2008, he sent Oscar De La Hoya into retirement, battering him for eight rounds before De La Hoya quit on his stool and threw in the perpetual towel on his career.

Pacquiao made his U.S. debut in Las Vegas in 2001, stopping Lehlo Ledwaba to win a 122-pound title. He fought in Las Vegas 22 times, including most of his major bouts.

In 2010, Pacquiao moved up to the 154-pound super welterweight division to challenge champion Antonio Margarito. Though he weighed in at 144.5 pounds, he dominated Margarito and won a unanimous decision.

Perhaps his most well-known fight is a loss — a devastating knockout defeat to Juan Manuel Marquez in 2014 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It was their fourth meeting and one of the best fights of the decade.

As he always seemed to do after a loss, Pacquiao bounced back and won his next three fights.

He also will be remembered for his fight with Floyd Mayweather, also a loss. The 2015 matchup was one of the most anticipated fights of all time and shattered pay-per-view records.

There were memorable wins, too. His turn-back-the-clock performance against Keith Thurman Jr. in 2019 will always stand out. On that night in Las Vegas, Pacquiao won a decision against an undefeated champion in the thick of his prime.

His resume is dotted with legendary names: Marquez, Margarito, Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, De La Hoya, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Shane Mosley, Tim Bradley. It’s a resume no current fighter can touch, with Canelo Alvarez the only one who comes close.

Pacquiao went out with a competitive loss to Ugas, who took the fight on short notice after Pacquiao’s original opponent — undefeated Errol Spence Jr. — was injured and pulled out of the fight.

“When our lives are finished inside this world, we can take nothing,” Pacquiao said after the Ugas fight. “In this sport, this is my passion, this is why I’m still here, keep on fighting at the age of 42. I’m enjoying it, but sometimes you have to think about the life span of your body.”

Pacquiao, already a senator, will now turn his attention to his presidential run, which will culminate with an election in 2022.

