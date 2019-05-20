Manny Pacquiao to face unbeaten champion Thurman in Las Vegas

Pacquiao has won titles in eight weight classes and has 61 wins in 70 fights.

Manny Pacquiao reacts after his fight against Adrien Broner in the WBA Welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Adrien Broner, left, battles Manny Pacquiao in the WBA Welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao, left, battles Adrien Broner in the WBA Welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao will get back into the ring on July 20 to face unbeaten welterweight champion Keith Thurman in what could be a highlight fight of the summer.

Pacquiao, 40, dominated Adrian Broner to retain his portion of the welterweight title in January. He will take on Thurman for the WBA belt. Thurman outpointed Joselito Lopez in January.

The fight will be on Fox pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao has won titles in eight weight classes and has 61 wins in 70 fights. Thurman, 30, is 29-0 with 22 knockouts, but came off a 10 1-2-month layoff to beat Lopez.

Also on the card will be unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant against Mike Lee, who also is undefeated.