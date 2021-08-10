Manny Pacquiao’s opponent injured, pulls out of Aug. 21 fight

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has withdrawn from his planned fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas because of a retinal tear in his left eye, Premier Boxing Champions announced Tuesday.

Errol Spence Jr. celebrates after defeating Danny Garcia by unanimous decision in the WBC-IBF welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has withdrawn from his planned fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas because of a retinal tear in his left eye, Premier Boxing Champions announced Tuesday.

Spence will be replaced by titlist Yordenis Ugas, who already was set to fight on the undercard. The fight will go ahead at T-Mobile Arena.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight,” Ugas said in a statement. “I’ve been in camp working hard with my coach Ismael Salas and I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring.”

Pacquiao (62-7, 39 KOs), one of the greatest fighters of all time, was preparing to take on a major challenge in Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), who many consider the top fighter in the 147-pound division. But he’ll now face Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs), who is coming off a split decision win over Abel Ramos in September.

Ugas, of Cuba, has wins over a number of solid contenders, including Jamal James, Thomas Dulorme and Ray Robinson. The 35-year-old lost a contested split decision to Shawn Porter in 2019, and this fight will represent by far the biggest opportunity of his career.

Pacquiao, 42, has not fought since he beat the previously undefeated Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena in July 2019.

Spence learned of the injury during a pre-fight medical exam Monday in Las Vegas, according to the release. He will have surgery on Wednesday in Dallas.

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.,’’ Pacquiao said. “Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage. I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring.”

