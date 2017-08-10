Mayweather and McGregor teams submit request to use lighter gloves for megabout

Representatives on behalf of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have submitted official requests to wear 8-ounce gloves for their junior middleweight fight on Aug. 26, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to ESPN.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor, right, during a world tour event stop to promote his upcoming fight against Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Per Nevada regulations, any bout contested above the weight of 147 pounds must use 10-ounce gloves. The contracted weight for the Mayweather-McGregor bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is 154 pounds.

Under NAC regulations, 8-ounce gloves are used for bouts at 135 pounds and below. In bouts between 135-147 pounds, 10-ounce gloves are traditionally used, but 8-ounce gloves can be worn if both sides agree.

The competitors will have a chance to argue in favor of using 8-ounce gloves prior to the matter coming to a vote during a commission meeting on Aug. 16.

“Both camps have submitted a waiver by the date we requested, which was (Wednesday),” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN. “The commission will hear both camps’ reasoning as to why it should deviate from its regulations during a scheduled meeting on Aug. 16. Our chairman Anthony Marnell will then lead a conversation with the other commission members and they will vote on it that day.”

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) took to social media earlier this month to say that he was in favor of wearing the 8-ounce gloves.

“I’m telling McGregor, ‘Let’s fight in 8 oz gloves,’” Mayweather wrote. “McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I’ll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves. Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I’m willing to accommodate.”

McGregor (21-3), who is the UFC’s lightweight champion, uses 4-ounce gloves in mixed martial arts bouts. He was quick to respond social media, saying that he didn’t care about glove size and pointed to Mayweather’s “brittle hands.”

Neither fighter has competed this year. Mayweather retired from professional boxing after defeating Andre Berto in September 2015 while McGregor bested Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.





