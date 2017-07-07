Mayweather, McGregor announce 4-city international press tour

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally have a date for their first of many face-offs until they meet Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor. (Review-Journal file photos)

The press tour for the megafight starts Tuesday in Los Angeles as the combat sport stars will embark on a four-day international expedition with stops in Toronto, New York and London.

Each stop will be open to the public. For entry to the shows at Staples Center in Los Angeles and Barcalys Center in New York (Thursday) will require a complimentary ticket. Tickets for the L.A. event will be available on axs.com starting at Noon.

The tour hits Canada on Wednesday at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts. Mayweather and McGregor will end their trip in England at the Wembley Arena on Friday.

