Mayweather-McGregor fight week kicks off with Tuesday boxing card

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight week kicks off with Tuesday’s boxing card at Sam’s Town.

Alexis Santiago steps on the scale during weigh-ins at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Bantamweight fighters Juan Carlos Payano and Alexis Santiago will class for a 10-round bout that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event televised on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes. The card airs at 6 p.m.

“I am excited to be back in the ring and on the way back to the top,” Payano said. “I don’t plan to allow anything to derail me from being champion again.”

Jamel Herring and Ladarius Miller battle in the co-main event for a 10-round lightweight match.

Tickets for the event are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $50 and are available online at www.samstownlv.com/entertain.

MayMac weigh-in

Complimentary tickets for the Mayweather-McGregor weigh-in will be available to the public on ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be a four-ticket limit per person. Transactions will be mobile entry only. Fighters step on the scale at 3 p.m. on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at Noon.

Closed circuit venues

Closed circuit tickets for Mayweather-McGregor are priced at $150 and can be watched at nine Strip hotels.

The Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur will host viewings for the megabout.

To purchase closed circuit tickets at Aria, Bellagio and MGM Grand call 855-329-2260. Tickets for all other locations can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, in-person at any MGM Resorts International Box Office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

