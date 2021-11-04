Mikaela Mayer embraces headlining historic title fight

The 31-year-old Californian has returned to Las Vegas to unify the super featherweight division against IBF titlist Maiva Hamadouche of France.

Mikaela Mayer (L) and Maiva Hamadouche (R) face-off during the press conference prior to their WBO female super featherweight championship fight at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Mikaela Mayer (L) and Maiva Hamadouche (R) pose during the press conference prior to their WBO female super featherweight championship fight at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

The billing feels different this time for WBO junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer. Sure, she’s headlined a Top Rank card before. But there weren’t any fans. Nor any promotion.

Happened by happenstance.

“This is like a buildup. … This entire card is about us,” Mayer said. “There’s a lot of pressure on the line because everyone is coming to this fight. … It’s an honor but also added pressure.”

Not that Mayer minds.

The 31-year-old Californian has returned to Las Vegas to unify the junior lightweight division against IBF titlist Maiva Hamadouche of France. Both titles are on the line. The bout is headlining the ESPN+ broadcast, marking the first time since Top Rank and ESPN renewed their partnership in 2017 that a women’s title fight is serving as a main event.

Mayer fought Helen Joseph on July 14, 2020, in a main event of a Top Rank card inside the promotion’s bubble setting at MGM. But only because Jamel Herring, who was scheduled to headline the card, tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s the biggest fight of my career,” Mayer said. “It’s almost like every fight I’ve had before really didn’t mean much if I don’t get through this fight. This is the fight to solidify myself and prove myself.”

Mayer’s been proving herself since 2017, when she debuted professionally and began her trek toward a world title. She captured the WBO crown on Oct. 31, 2020, with a decision over Ewa Brodnicka. A successful defense against Erica Anabella Farias bolstered her resume.

But “as a female boxer, your life doesn’t change overnight by winning one belt,” said Mayer, who trained for this fight alongside WBO welterweight champion and pound-for-pound superstar Terence Crawford.

“Being a world champion as a male guarantees you’re a millionaire, pretty much,” she added. “I always said after I won the first belt that it’s a step in the right direction and it’s going to get me where I wanted to go. But it wasn’t like I could celebrate. … I still have a lot of work to do if I want to get to where the men are.”

Friday night provides a pivotal platform, on which Mayer (15-0, five knockouts) can continue to build her profile — and promote women’s boxing in the process. Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) represents Mayer’s toughest test, coupling an aggressive, pressuring style with world-class punching power.

Mayer is the taller, longer, more skilled fighter and is deft at using her jab to control distance and range.

“We know her style. … She is aggressive, and I haven’t faced someone as aggressive in my professional career,” Mayer said. “But I have faced plenty of styles as an amateur. We are prepared for it. If she thinks she is going to bully me, that will not be the case.”

