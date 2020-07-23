Mike Tyson to return to ring against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) is returning to the ring to fight Jones Jr. (66-9, 49 KOs) on Sept. 12 in an exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. on Aug. 2, 2019. Tyson hasn’t announced any plans to return to the ring, though he did suggest on an Instagram post he might make himself available for 3 or 4-round exhibitions if the price was right. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Baddest Man on the Planet is back.

And a former four-weight world champion is, too.

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion and Henderson resident Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) is returning to the ring to fight former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 49 KOs) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 in an exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The fight is scheduled for eight rounds and will be available on pay-per-view and via Tiller, a multimedia platform that’s also releasing a 10-part docuseries chronicling the buildup.

Tyson, 54, began his legendary career in 1985 and claimed the WBC heavyweight championship at the Las Vegas Hilton from Trevor Berbick at age 20 on Nov. 22, 1986, to become the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title.

He beat Tony Tucker by unanimous decision Aug. 1, 1987, at the Hilton to claim the undisputed crown and is regarded as one of the most ferocious fighters in the sport’s history.

Tyson last fought Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005, but has begun training again and showcased a refined physique in several videos released this year.

Jones, 51, debuted professionally in 1989 and claimed titles in middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

He beat Reggie Johnson by unanimous decision June 5, 1999, to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion and is the only boxer to begin his career as a junior middleweight and win a heavyweight title.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” California Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told Yahoo Sports. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.