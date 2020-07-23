94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Boxing

Mike Tyson to return to ring against Roy Jones Jr., report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 10:02 am
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 10:57 am

Perhaps it’s a comeback, after all.

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion and Henderson resident Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) is returning to the ring to fight former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 49 KOs) on Sept. 12 in an exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tyson, 54, last fought Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005, but has begun training again and showcased a refined physique in several videos released this year. Jones, 51, last fought Scott Sigmon on Feb. 8, 2018.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” California Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told Yahoo Sports. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
2
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
3
Circus Circus, Tropicana give workers notice of possible layoffs
Circus Circus, Tropicana give workers notice of possible layoffs
4
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
5
Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths
Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST