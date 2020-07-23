Mike Tyson to return to ring against Roy Jones Jr., report says

Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) is returning to the ring to fight Jones Jr. (66-9, 49 KOs) on Sept. 12 in an exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, according to Yahoo Sports.

Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. on Aug. 2, 2019. Tyson hasn’t announced any plans to return to the ring, though he did suggest on an Instagram post he might make himself available for 3 or 4-round exhibitions if the price was right. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Perhaps it’s a comeback, after all.

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion and Henderson resident Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) is returning to the ring to fight former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 49 KOs) on Sept. 12 in an exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tyson, 54, last fought Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005, but has begun training again and showcased a refined physique in several videos released this year. Jones, 51, last fought Scott Sigmon on Feb. 8, 2018.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” California Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told Yahoo Sports. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

