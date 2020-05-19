73°F
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame postpones induction ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2020 - 12:08 pm
 

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is postponing its induction weekend until the summer of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the museum announced Tuesday morning.

The eighth annual induction was scheduled for Aug. 7-8 at Red Rock Casino.

“Our induction weekend features numerous events that require close proximity of our devoted boxing fans with honorees,” museum president Michelle Corrales-Lewis said in a statement. “Hundreds of fans mix with our inductees, champions, and celebrities where hand-shaking, hugging, picture-taking, autograph-signing, and close-in dining are all part of the experience.”

This year’s hall of fame class included Andre Ward, James Toney, Miguel Cotto, Fernando Vargas, Clarence “Bones” Adams, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Azumah Nelson, Julian Jackson, Jose Luis Castillo, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, Carlos Padilla, Jose Sulaiman, Lorenzo Fertitta and Sammy Macias.

They’ll be be enshrined next summer alongside the class of 2021.

“We do not want to reduce the quality and emotion of the weekend for our inductees,” Corrales-Lewis added, “and certainly do not want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy because of the nature of our event.”

