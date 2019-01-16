Pacquiao, Broner arrive in Las Vegas ahead of boxing match

Ahead of Saturday’s fight, boxers Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner had their grand arrivals at the MGM Grand lobby in front of a sea of fans Tuesday.

Manny Pacquiao waves at fans on stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao raises his arms on stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao makes his way to the stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Adrien Broner on stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Adrien Broner makes his way to the stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Badou Jack on stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Badou Jack makes his way to the stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Marcus Browne on stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Marcus Browne makes his way to the stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao on stage during his grand arrival at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fight week for the Jan. 19 boxing event between Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner got underway in Las Vegas when former four-division world champion Broner and boxing’s eight-division world champion, Pacquiao, arrived at the MGM Grand Tuesday. The pair met with fans and spoke to media prior to their bout.

Pacquiao will put his World Boxing Association welterweight world title on the line in the main event on the Showtime pay-per-view card, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Check out photos and video from Tuesday’s grand arrivals.

