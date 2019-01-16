Pacquiao, Broner arrive in Las Vegas ahead of boxing match

Fight week for the Jan. 19 boxing event between Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner got underway in Las Vegas when former four-division world champion Broner and boxing’s eight-division world champion, Pacquiao, arrived at the MGM Grand Tuesday. The pair met with fans and spoke to media prior to their bout.
Pacquiao will put his World Boxing Association welterweight world title on the line in the main event on the Showtime pay-per-view card, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Check out photos and video from Tuesday’s grand arrivals.
