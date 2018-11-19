Pacquiao-Broner fight in Las Vegas officially announced

Manny Pacquiao will return to Las Vegas for his 20th fight to face Adrien Broner on Jan. 19.

Manny Paquiao, left, and Adrien Broner attend a news conference, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in New York. Paquiao will defend his World Boxing Association welterweight title against Broner on Jan. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, left, celebrates after defeating Lucas Matthysse of Argentina during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao clinched his 60th victory Sunday with a seventh-round knockout of Matthysse, his first stoppage in nine years, that will help revive his career.(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines poses after defeating Lucas Matthysse of Argentina during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Pacquiao won the WBA welterweight world title after knocking out Matthysse on round seven. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return for his 20th Las Vegas fight when he defends his welterweight title Jan. 19 against Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand Garden.

The Showtime pay-per-view event was officially announced Monday at a news conference in New York City.

“I have missed fighting in Las Vegas,” Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 knockouts) said. “It has been a second home to me. Returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena to defend my world title against Adrien Broner is an exciting way to stage my homecoming.”

Tickets for the highly anticipated bout go on sale Saturday and can be purchased online at AXS.com. Tickets range from $100 to $1,500.

Broner, a former four-division champion, was thrilled to announce his first PPV main event at age 29.

“I have paid my dues in this sport, and now it’s time for me to get mines,” Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) said. “I get more views than everybody when I fight. A lot of people are going to see me pack off Pacquiao into retirement, and without his belt.”

Pacquiao, who turns 40 next month, captured the WBA secondary title in July after recording a seventh-round technical knockout against Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia.

This will be Pacquiao’s first fight in the U.S. since November 2016, when he defeated Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Broner hasn’t fought in Las Vegas since losing to Shawn Porter by unanimous decision in 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden. Broner is coming off a majority draw against Vargas in April.

