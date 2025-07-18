Pacquiao ready for comeback fight, but Barrios claims ‘my time is now’
Manny Pacquiao is ready to step back in the ring after four years off and face Mario Barrios in a welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden.
A banner was unveiled in the MGM Grand Garden rafters on Friday right next to the U.S. flag.
It commemorates Manny Pacquiao’s 16th fight at the famous boxing arena, which takes place Saturday against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship.
In bold letters toward the bottom of the banner is the message Pacquiao tweeted May 21 when he announced he was coming out of retirement: “I’m back.”
No one — from Mike Tyson to Floyd Mayweather — has had more bouts at the MGM Grand Garden than Pacquiao. The 46-year-old native of the Philippines was showered with “Manny” chants as he took the stage for the weigh-in at the arena Friday in his quest to become a world champion once again.
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 knockouts) weighed in at 146.8 pounds. The 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) clocked in at 146.2, meaning both fighters met the 147-pound limit.
Now with the fight on the horizon, it’s starting to settle in that Pacquiao — who was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in June — is on the cusp of making his comeback.
“I’m so happy to be back,” Pacquiao said. “I missed boxing. I’m so thankful to God because, until now, it gave me the strength to keep me safe and to give me good health. That’s why Manny Pacquiao is here, and I’m back.”
Philippines flags were scattered throughout the arena during the weigh-in, an indication that Pacquiao is going to be a heavy fan favorite in his first fight in almost four years.
Filipino comedian Jo Koy took the stage wearing a Pacquiao shirt. He said Pacquiao gave Filipinos someone to cheer for.
“It feels good to be represented,” Koy said. “It feels good to walk in and cheer and be us. That’s what this is.”
Barrios, a proud Mexican American, has been nothing short of respectful in the lead-up to the biggest fight of his career.
The native of San Antonio recognized the cultural diversity on display, acknowledging Filipino and Mexican fans support their own.
But Barrios has said throughout the week that once he steps in the ring with Pacquiao, it’s all business. Barrios is trying to avenge a split decision draw against Abel Ramos in November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
This will be Barrios’ first fight at the MGM Grand Garden since defeating Justin Lopez by technical knockout in March 2015.
“Me and my team, we’ve been putting in some serious work. I think we have a good game plan going into this fight,” Barrios said. “I’m ready to step in there on Saturday. I’ve been tired of answering questions and doing all the press stuff. I’m ready for war.”
Barrios opened as a -240 favorite entering the week at STN Sports, but his odds have shortened in recent days. Pacquiao (+175) is still a sizable underdog over the favorite Barrios (-200).
The potential for ring rust is a concern for Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought since losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 at T-Mobile Arena.
Pacquiao has credited his faith for getting him back to this point. He wants to put on a show for his fans.
“Those four years I’ve been retired, I really missed boxing. It was good for my body. Good for my body to rest, now I’m back and I’m excited,” Pacquiao said. “I’m hungry to win and give the fans a good fight. I know the fans are waiting for a good fight.”
Barrios, meanwhile, remains confident as he prepares to face a living legend.
“I’m approaching it like I have all my other fights,” he said. “Manny has accomplished so much, but this is my time now.”
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.