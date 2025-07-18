Pacquiao ready for comeback fight, but Barrios claims ‘my time is now’

Manny Pacquiao is ready to step back in the ring after four years off and face Mario Barrios in a welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden.

How did Manny Pacquiao get a title fight after coming out of retirement?

Fans look on in anticipation as WBC welterweight championship fighter Manny Pacquiao arrives during a ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC super welterweight title fighter Tim Tszyu imagines where his belt might be during his ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming battle against Sebastian Fundora at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC super welterweight title fighter Tim Tszyu poses during his ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming battle against Sebastian Fundora at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC super welterweight title fighter Sebastian Fundora poses during his ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming battle against Tim Tszyu at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Super lightweight fighter Omar Salcido poses during his ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming battle against Isaac Cruz at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Super featherweight fighters Gary Russell Jr and Hugo Castaneda pose off during the ceremonial weigh ins for their upcoming battle at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight fighters Brandon Figueroa and Joet Gonzalez pose off during the ceremonial weigh ins for their upcoming battle at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC super welterweight title fighters Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu pose off during their ceremonial weigh ins for their upcoming battle against at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Super lightweight fighter Isaac Cruz poses during his ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming battle against Omar Salcido at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Super lightweight fighter Isaac Cruz poses for the crowd during his ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming battle against Omar Salcido at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Super bantamweight fighters David Picasso and Kyonosuke Kameda pose off during the ceremonial weigh ins for their upcoming battle at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight fighters Mark Magsayo and Jorge Mata pose off during the ceremonial weigh ins for their upcoming battle at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The lights are dimmed and spotlights out during the ceremonial weigh ins for the upcoming fights at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A banner is hung from the rafters noting WBC welterweight championship fighters Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will be battling it out during a ceremonial weigh in for their upcoming fight at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC welterweight championship fighters Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios pose off during a ceremonial weigh in for their upcoming fight at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC welterweight championship fighter Mario Barrios arrives during a ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming fight against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC welterweight championship fighter Mario Barrios poses during a ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming fight against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC welterweight championship fighter Manny Pacquiao poses during a ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC welterweight championship fighter Manny Pacquiao speaks to sports commentator Jim Gray during a ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBC welterweight championship fighter Manny Pacquiao arrives during a ceremonial weigh in for his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A banner was unveiled in the MGM Grand Garden rafters on Friday right next to the U.S. flag.

It commemorates Manny Pacquiao’s 16th fight at the famous boxing arena, which takes place Saturday against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship.

In bold letters toward the bottom of the banner is the message Pacquiao tweeted May 21 when he announced he was coming out of retirement: “I’m back.”

No one — from Mike Tyson to Floyd Mayweather — has had more bouts at the MGM Grand Garden than Pacquiao. The 46-year-old native of the Philippines was showered with “Manny” chants as he took the stage for the weigh-in at the arena Friday in his quest to become a world champion once again.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 knockouts) weighed in at 146.8 pounds. The 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) clocked in at 146.2, meaning both fighters met the 147-pound limit.

Now with the fight on the horizon, it’s starting to settle in that Pacquiao — who was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in June — is on the cusp of making his comeback.

“I’m so happy to be back,” Pacquiao said. “I missed boxing. I’m so thankful to God because, until now, it gave me the strength to keep me safe and to give me good health. That’s why Manny Pacquiao is here, and I’m back.”

Philippines flags were scattered throughout the arena during the weigh-in, an indication that Pacquiao is going to be a heavy fan favorite in his first fight in almost four years.

Filipino comedian Jo Koy took the stage wearing a Pacquiao shirt. He said Pacquiao gave Filipinos someone to cheer for.

“It feels good to be represented,” Koy said. “It feels good to walk in and cheer and be us. That’s what this is.”

Barrios, a proud Mexican American, has been nothing short of respectful in the lead-up to the biggest fight of his career.

The native of San Antonio recognized the cultural diversity on display, acknowledging Filipino and Mexican fans support their own.

But Barrios has said throughout the week that once he steps in the ring with Pacquiao, it’s all business. Barrios is trying to avenge a split decision draw against Abel Ramos in November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This will be Barrios’ first fight at the MGM Grand Garden since defeating Justin Lopez by technical knockout in March 2015.

“Me and my team, we’ve been putting in some serious work. I think we have a good game plan going into this fight,” Barrios said. “I’m ready to step in there on Saturday. I’ve been tired of answering questions and doing all the press stuff. I’m ready for war.”

Barrios opened as a -240 favorite entering the week at STN Sports, but his odds have shortened in recent days. Pacquiao (+175) is still a sizable underdog over the favorite Barrios (-200).

The potential for ring rust is a concern for Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought since losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacquiao has credited his faith for getting him back to this point. He wants to put on a show for his fans.

“Those four years I’ve been retired, I really missed boxing. It was good for my body. Good for my body to rest, now I’m back and I’m excited,” Pacquiao said. “I’m hungry to win and give the fans a good fight. I know the fans are waiting for a good fight.”

Barrios, meanwhile, remains confident as he prepares to face a living legend.

“I’m approaching it like I have all my other fights,” he said. “Manny has accomplished so much, but this is my time now.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.