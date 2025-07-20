Pacquiao’s return to ring has anticlimactic ending
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios fought to a majority draw in their WBC welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden on Saturday.
One judge scored 115-113 in favor of Barrios, but the other two scored it 114-114, meaning Barrios retains his world championship.
Pacquiao, 46, returned to the ring for the first time in nearly four years.
An announced attendance of 13,107, mostly Pacquiao supporters, watched the Boxing Hall of Famer fight for the 16th time at MGM Grand Garden.
“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
