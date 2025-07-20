Pacquiao’s return to ring has anticlimactic ending

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios fought to a majority draw in their WBC welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden on Saturday.

How did Manny Pacquiao get a title fight after coming out of retirement?

Sharp bettors cause odds to move on Pacquiao-Barrios boxing match

46-year-old Pacquiao promises return to ring will be ‘a good fight’

Pacquiao ready for comeback fight, but Barrios claims ‘my time is now’

Tim Tszyutakes a shot to the face from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sebastian Fundora connects to the chin of Tim Tszyu during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Tszyu goes to the canvas early after a shot from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Tszyu will not leave the corner as Sebastian Fundora is aware the win during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora trade punches during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Tszyu catches the forehead of Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sebastian Fundora connects to the chin of Tim Tszyu during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac Cruz looks to Omar Salcido doubled over in the corner during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac Cruz connects with a shot to the chin of Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Omar Salcido connects with a punch to the chin from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Omar Salcido takes a punch to the chin from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Omar Salcido takes a punch from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac Cruz takes a shot to the face from Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isaac Cruz connects with a shot to the face of Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joet Gonzalez takes punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joet Gonzalez connects with a punch to the chin of Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joet Gonzalez takes a punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joet Gonzalez takes a punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joet Gonzalez connects with a punch to the nose of Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Tszyu will go to the canvas early after a shot from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao trade punches during their WBC welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios fought to a majority draw in their WBC welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden on Saturday.

One judge scored 115-113 in favor of Barrios, but the other two scored it 114-114, meaning Barrios retains his world championship.

Pacquiao, 46, returned to the ring for the first time in nearly four years.

An announced attendance of 13,107, mostly Pacquiao supporters, watched the Boxing Hall of Famer fight for the 16th time at MGM Grand Garden.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.