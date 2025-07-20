93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Boxing

Pacquiao’s return to ring has anticlimactic ending

Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao trade punches during their WBC welterweight championship fight ...
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao trade punches during their WBC welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Tszyu will go to the canvas early after a shot from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC supe ...
Tim Tszyu will go to the canvas early after a shot from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joet Gonzalez connects with a punch to the nose of Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherwei ...
Joet Gonzalez connects with a punch to the nose of Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joet Gonzalez takes a punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight ti ...
Joet Gonzalez takes a punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joet Gonzalez takes a punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight ti ...
Joet Gonzalez takes a punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joet Gonzalez connects with a punch to the chin of Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherwei ...
Joet Gonzalez connects with a punch to the chin of Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joet Gonzalez takes punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight titl ...
Joet Gonzalez takes punch to the head from Brandon Figueroa during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fightat the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac Cruz connects with a shot to the face of Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super ligh ...
Isaac Cruz connects with a shot to the face of Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac Cruz takes a shot to the face from Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweigh ...
Isaac Cruz takes a shot to the face from Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Omar Salcido takes a punch from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title ...
Omar Salcido takes a punch from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Omar Salcido takes a punch to the chin from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super light ...
Omar Salcido takes a punch to the chin from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Omar Salcido connects with a punch to the chin from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC su ...
Omar Salcido connects with a punch to the chin from Isaac Cruz and during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac Cruz connects with a shot to the chin of Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super ligh ...
Isaac Cruz connects with a shot to the chin of Omar Salcido during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Isaac Cruz looks to Omar Salcido doubled over in the corner during their interim WBC super ligh ...
Isaac Cruz looks to Omar Salcido doubled over in the corner during their interim WBC super lightweight title fight during their WBA featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sebastian Fundora connects to the chin of Tim Tszyu during their WBC super welterweight champio ...
Sebastian Fundora connects to the chin of Tim Tszyu during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Tszyu catches the forehead of Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight champio ...
Tim Tszyu catches the forehead of Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora trade punches during their WBC super welterweight championship ...
Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora trade punches during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Tszyu will not leave the corner as Sebastian Fundora is aware the win during their WBC supe ...
Tim Tszyu will not leave the corner as Sebastian Fundora is aware the win during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Tszyu goes to the canvas early after a shot from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super w ...
Tim Tszyu goes to the canvas early after a shot from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sebastian Fundora connects to the chin of Tim Tszyu during their WBC super welterweight champio ...
Sebastian Fundora connects to the chin of Tim Tszyu during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Tszyutakes a shot to the face from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight ch ...
Tim Tszyutakes a shot to the face from Sebastian Fundora during their WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Pacquiao ready for comeback fight, but Barrios claims ‘my time is now’
46-year-old Pacquiao promises return to ring will be ‘a good fight’
Sharp bettors cause odds to move on Pacquiao-Barrios boxing match
Manny Pacquiao, center, and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios pose at a news conference i ...
How did Manny Pacquiao get a title fight after coming out of retirement?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2025 - 9:31 pm
 

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios fought to a majority draw in their WBC welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden on Saturday.

One judge scored 115-113 in favor of Barrios, but the other two scored it 114-114, meaning Barrios retains his world championship.

Pacquiao, 46, returned to the ring for the first time in nearly four years.

An announced attendance of 13,107, mostly Pacquiao supporters, watched the Boxing Hall of Famer fight for the 16th time at MGM Grand Garden.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES