Pay-per-view price set for Mayweather-McGregor bout

When Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor get together for their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas, it will cost $89.95 for a pay-per-view subscription, plus $10 more for high definition.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor. (Agencia)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a 40-year-old athlete who announced his retirement from boxing two years ago.

Conor McGregor is a mixed martial arts champion who has never participated in a professional boxing match.

However, when those two get together for their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas, it will cost $89.95 for a pay-per-view subscription, plus $10 more for high definition.

Showtime spokesman Madelyn Flax confirmed the price for the bout to USA Today, and it is the same charged for Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

It is unclear how well sales will fare for the pay-per-view subscription for the bout between the undefeated Mayweather (49-0) and UFC champ McGregor.

“This matchup is unprecedented. There has been overwhelming demand from fight fans, and it’s great to be able to deliver,” Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager of Showtime Sports, said in a statement when the fight was officially announced.