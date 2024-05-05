‘Proud’ Canelo Alvarez retains titles, hands challenger 1st loss — PHOTOS

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre throws Eimantas Stanionis to the canvas during the twelfth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre takes a punch to the head by Eimantas Stanionis during the ninth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre, left, takes a punch to the chin by Eimantas Stanionis during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Eimantas Stanionis connects with a shot to the face of Gabriel Maestre during the second round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Gabriel Maestre, left, takes a punch to the chin by Eimantas Stanionis during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Eimantas Stanionis takes a shot to the chin by Gabriel Maestre during the sixth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wewlterweight Eimantas Stanionis connects with a shot to the face of Gabriel Maestre during the fifth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is down due to a low blow by Brandon Figueroa during the fourth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is dominated in the ring by Brandon Figueroa during the sixth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is driven into the ropes by Brandon Figueroa during the fourth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno dominated in the ring by Brandon Figueroa during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is bleeding from a head butt by Brandon Figueroa during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Brandon Figueroa walks away after knocking down Jessie Magdaleno during the ninth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno is punched in the chin by Brandon Figueroa during the eighth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno connects with a shot to the chin of Brandon Figueroa during the fifth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Featherweight Brandon Figueroa goes low to avoid a punch by Jessie Magdaleno Brandon Figueroa during the second round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer as Canelo Alvarez is shown on the big screens before his fight during their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eimantas Stanionis consoles Gabriel Maestre after winning their WBA world welterweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eimantas Stanionis gets a left on Gabriel Maestre during a WBA world welterweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Figueroa, left, punches Jessie Magdaleno during a WBC interim world featherweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Figueroa celebrates after knocking Jessie Magdaleno out during a WBC interim world featherweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Figueroa, left, punches Jessie Magdaleno during a WBC interim world featherweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Figueroa, left, punches Jessie Magdaleno before knocking him out during a WBC interim world featherweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mario Barrios gets a hit on Fabián Maidana in a WBC interim world welterweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fabián Maidana takes a hit from Mario Barrios in a WBC interim world welterweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mario Barrios, right, faces Fabián Maidana in a WBC interim world welterweight title boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Canelo Álvarez fan poses for photos outside T-Mobile Arena before Álvarez faces Jaime Munguía in a undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans of Jaime Munguía cheer for him before he faces Canelo Álvarez in a undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans pose for photos with the Mexican flag before a boxing event at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. The main card event matches Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía, both of Mexico, in an undisputed world super middleweight championship bout. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Jaime Munguía fan waves the Mexican flag while walking into T-Mobile Arena for his undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout against Canelo Álvarez on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Munguía shouts in the ring before an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout against Canelo Álvarez at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía take the ring for their undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer after Canelo Álvarez got a hit on Jaime Munguía during an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Álvarez heads toward the ring for an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout against Jaime Munguía at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Munguia connects to the chin of Canelo Alvarez during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez connects with a punch to the chin of Jaime Munguia during the second round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jaime Munguia takes a shot to the chin from Canelo Alvarez during the eighth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez connects with a punch to the chin of Jaime Munguia during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez waits to see if Jaime Munguia gets up after sending him to the canvas during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Álvarez prepares to take the ring for an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout against Jaime Munguía at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Munguía walks to the ring for an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout against Canelo Álvarez at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Álvarez heads toward the ring for an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout against Jaime Munguía at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Munguia takes a shot to the chin from Canelo Alvarez during the tenth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jaime Munguia takes a shot to the chin from Canelo Alvarez during the twelfth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Álvarez hits Jaime Munguía during an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez connects with a punch to the chin of Jaime Munguia during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jaime Munguía gets a right on Canelo Álvarez during an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez connects with a punch to the side of the head of Jaime Munguia during the sixth round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez drives a punch into the side of Jaime Munguia during the first round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans are on their feet as they await a decision in an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Canelo Álvarez won the match. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Álvarez gets a right on Jaime Munguía during an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canelo Alvarez with his belts after defeating Jaime Munguia during their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Álvarez celebrates after defeating Jaime Munguía in an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Munguía falls to the mat after taking a hit from Canelo Álvarez during an undisputed world super middleweight championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Munguia and Canelo Alvarez trade punches during the seventh round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez connects with a punch to the ribs of Jaime Munguia sending him to the canvas during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez connects with a punch to the ribs of Jaime Munguia sending him to the canvas during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If Jaime Munguia didn’t have the full attention of Canelo Alvarez entering Saturday night’s super middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena, he certainly got it in the early rounds.

Once Alvarez found himself in a fight, he knew what to do.

The result was a unanimous-decision victory for Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 knockouts), who remained the undisputed champion and handed Munguia the first loss of his career.

Alvarez won on the scorecards 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 to retain all five of his belts.

“I took my time,” Alvarez said. “I have a lot of experience. Munguia is a great fighter. He’s strong and smart. But I have 12 rounds to win the fight, and I did. I did really good, and I’m proud of it.”

Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) was all over the champion early, controlling tempo and distance and ending the third round with a flurry that backed Alvarez into the corner and had the capacity crowd of 17,492 on its feet.

Alvarez, who spent much more of the week feuding with Munguia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, had seen enough.

He stopped Munguia in his tracks with a big right hand early in the fourth round that slowed the challenger down. A minute later, he followed a clean left hand with a short right uppercut that sent Munguia to the canvas for the first time in his career.

It was a different fight from there, as Alvarez once again showed his technical mastery.

Cruising in final rounds

Munguia still had his moments, but he didn’t have the same speed or power he carried early in the bout, and he wasn’t able to do nearly the damage working the body that he did in the first three rounds.

Alvarez picked his spots for a right hand that still has plenty of power and prevented Munguia from finding the angles he had been able to exploit early in the fight.

The result was what looked like a cruise-control victory for Alvarez, but was anything but for about 10 minutes early in the fight.

“I came out strong and was winning the early rounds,” Munguia said through an interpreter. “I let my hands go, but he’s a fighter with a lot of experience. The loss hurts because it’s my first loss and I felt strong.

“There’s no doubt I would have beaten anyone else tonight. He has a lot of experience. I started well, but he’s a fighter who creates a lot of problems.”

Undercard

In the co-main event, WBC interim welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) scored a third-round knockdown of Fabian Andres Maidana (22-3, 16 KOs) and held on through some tricky moments in the middle rounds to score a unanimous decision.

“It’s the ones you don’t see coming that are usually the hardest,” said Barrios, who entered the fight as a -1,200 favorite.

Barrios’ only losses came against world champions Keith Thurman and Gervonta Davis.

“I knew he came in for a hard fight, and he was a warrior like I thought he was,” Barrios said. “He fought hard for 12 rounds like I expected. Once my eye started swelling up it was hard to find my range, but we stuck to the fundamentals, tried to find openings and came out with the victory.”

Brandon Figueroa (25-1, 19 KOs) defended the WBC interim featherweight title with a knockout of Las Vegas native Jessie Magdaleno (29-3, 18 KOs).

Figueroa landed a left hand to the body just before the bell rang to end the ninth round, and Magdaelno was doubled over on his hands and knees as the referee’s count reached 10.

“I just had to be patient,” Figueroa said. “He was blocking the body shot with his arm, but I had to wear him down to get the opening. I waited, and I got it.”

Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, nine KOs) earned a unanimous-decision victory over Gabriel Maestre (6-1-1, five KOs) in the first fight on the main card.

Stanionis took over in the middle rounds and retained the WBA welterweight belt with a win over an opponent he defeated when they were amateurs nearly a decade ago.

The 29-year-old was just happy to be in action for the first time in nearly two years. An emergency appendectomy was followed by three postponed fights during that span.

“I know I said there would be no ring rust, but of course it’s different once you’re in the ring with all the lights,” he said. “It was very emotional to be back in the ring after such a long and frustrating time. It wasn’t my best performance. I’ll be back next time and better for sure.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.