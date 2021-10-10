68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boxing

Robert Helenius wins by TKO on Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder undercard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 8:53 pm
 
Robert Helenius, right, connects a punch against Adam Kownacki in the sixth round of a heavywei ...
Robert Helenius, right, connects a punch against Adam Kownacki in the sixth round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Robert Helenius, left, connects a punch against Adam Kownacki in the third round of a heavyweig ...
Robert Helenius, left, connects a punch against Adam Kownacki in the third round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Robert Helenius kneels after getting hit with a low blow by Adam Kownacki in the third round of ...
Robert Helenius kneels after getting hit with a low blow by Adam Kownacki in the third round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Robert Helenius, right, connects a punch against Adam Kownacki in the fifth round of a heavywei ...
Robert Helenius, right, connects a punch against Adam Kownacki in the fifth round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Robert Helenius poses after his win by way of technical knockout in the sixth round of a heavyw ...
Robert Helenius poses after his win by way of technical knockout in the sixth round of a heavyweight bout against Adam Kownacki at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vladimir Tereshkin, left, and Jared Anderson, battle in the first round of a heavyweight bout a ...
Vladimir Tereshkin, left, and Jared Anderson, battle in the first round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jared Anderson, right, connects a punch against Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round of a hea ...
Jared Anderson, right, connects a punch against Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jared Anderson, right, connects a punch against Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round of a hea ...
Jared Anderson, right, connects a punch against Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round of a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jared Anderson poses after his win by war of technical knockout in the second round of a heavyw ...
Jared Anderson poses after his win by war of technical knockout in the second round of a heavyweight bout against Vladimir Tereshkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Edgar Berlanga is announced the winner by way of unanimous decision against Marcelo Esteban Coc ...
Edgar Berlanga is announced the winner by way of unanimous decision against Marcelo Esteban Coceres in the middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Edgar Berlanga falls on his back after getting knocked down by Marcelo Esteban Coceres in the n ...
Edgar Berlanga falls on his back after getting knocked down by Marcelo Esteban Coceres in the ninth round of a middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Marcelo Esteban Coceres, right, lands a punch against Edgar Berlanga in the eight round of a mi ...
Marcelo Esteban Coceres, right, lands a punch against Edgar Berlanga in the eight round of a middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

History repeated itself in a brutal way for Adam Kownacki on Saturday night.

Kownacki was stopped by Robert Helenius for the second time in two fights, losing by technical knockout at 2:38 of the sixth round at T-Mobile Arena on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III undercard.

This heavyweight fight picked up right where the first one left off, with Helenius teeing off against Kownacki, who looked lost and without any answers. He got caught seemingly any time he threw a punch and was backed up at the end of the round as Helenius unloaded.

Kownacki continued to come forward, but his face told the story, with both eyes swelling as the fight went on.

He got a point deducted in the fifth round for a low blow, and things got worse from there. Kownacki again landed a low blow in the sixth, and the referee stepped in, looked at his eyes and stopped the fight.

“I expected it, because what does he have?” Helenius said. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good brawler, but I’ve been fighting brawlers for 20 years. I know how to deal with them, even if they are hitting me low or behind the head. That doesn’t bother me.”

Helenius now becomes the mandatory challenger for the WBA heavyweight title, held by Oleksandr Usyk.

For Kownacki, it’s yet another setback. He had been moving quickly as an exciting heavyweight prospect, undefeated before he ran into Helenius the first time in March 2020. Now he has a long road back to contention.

Frank Sanchez won a unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91) over Efe Ajagba in a co-feature matchup of undefeated heavyweight prospects.

Sanchez landed the cleaner shots from the start, with Ajagba struggling to find a way inside. The Cuban was clearly well ahead on the scorecards at the halfway point of the fight.

The fans were desperate for fireworks by that point, but Sanchez and Ajagba didn’t exactly deliver them. Boos grew louder as the fight went on, with Ajagba stuck on the outside and Sanchez cruising to the win.

In the seventh, Sanchez landed an overhand right and Ajagba took a knee to avoid further punishment. Sanchez appeared to land another shot while he was down, but avoided a point deduction or disqualification.

Sanchez figures to find himself in a major fight sooner rather than later.

Heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson made quick work of previously undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin in the main card opener, winning by TKO at 2:51 of the second round.

Anderson tagged the Russian with power shots. Late in the second round, he pinned Tereshkin against the ropes and teed off. Tereshkin stopped defending himself, and referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight.

Anderson improved to 10-0, with all his victories by knockout.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
4
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
5
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
"Cats" at the Smith Center. (Matthew Murphy, Murphymade)
Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight, a reggae festival and a showing of “Cats” highlight things to do around the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Yordenis Ugas, right, connects a punch against Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round of the WBA Wor ...
Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing at age 42
By / RJ

Manny Pacquiao, an eight-division champion and future Hall of Famer, officially announced his retirement from boxing Tuesday. His last fight was in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.