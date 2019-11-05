Sergey Kovalev medically suspended after loss to Canelo Alvarez

Light heavyweight boxer Sergey Kovalev was issued a medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after his technical knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

Sergey Kovalev, left, and Canelo Alvarez exchange punches during a light heavyweight WBO title bout, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)

Light heavyweight boxer Sergey Kovalev was issued a medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after his technical knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old Russian is suspended until Jan. 2 with no contact until Dec. 18.

Seven other boxers on the card were also suspended, but Kovalev is the most notable. The commission issues a list of suspensions after every fight card in Nevada, and one fighter was suspended from eight of the nine bouts at MGM Grand Garden.

More boxing: Follow at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.