Sergey Kovalev medically suspended after loss to Canelo Alvarez
Light heavyweight boxer Sergey Kovalev was issued a medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after his technical knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The 36-year-old Russian is suspended until Jan. 2 with no contact until Dec. 18.
Seven other boxers on the card were also suspended, but Kovalev is the most notable. The commission issues a list of suspensions after every fight card in Nevada, and one fighter was suspended from eight of the nine bouts at MGM Grand Garden.
