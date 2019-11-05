65°F
Boxing

Sergey Kovalev medically suspended after loss to Canelo Alvarez

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

Light heavyweight boxer Sergey Kovalev was issued a medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after his technical knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old Russian is suspended until Jan. 2 with no contact until Dec. 18.

Seven other boxers on the card were also suspended, but Kovalev is the most notable. The commission issues a list of suspensions after every fight card in Nevada, and one fighter was suspended from eight of the nine bouts at MGM Grand Garden.

