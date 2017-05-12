Sergey Kovalev’s promoter had plans to sue Andre Ward if rematch didn’t happen

Sergey Kovalev reacts after losing to Andre Ward in their light heavyweight title boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Ward won in a unanimous decision. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

It didn’t take Main Events promoter Kathy Duva a long time to come to an agreement with Roc Nation Sports to stage the Sergey Kovalev-Andre Ward rematch at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 17.

Getting rapper Jay Z’s boxing company to call her back to start the negotiations was a different story.

“They just wouldn’t talk to us for three months,” said Duva, who promotes Kovalev. “Once they finally talked to us, it took about a week and a half, and we already had a deal in place, they just wanted to modify it before giving it to Andre.

“Andre wouldn’t sign the contract for three weeks.”

While Duva and Kovalev waited for Ward’s signature to make the rematch official, the longtime promoter was looking at other options to force the light heavyweight champion to sign on the dotted line.

“We had the rematch clause from the first contract,” Duva said. “He promised us a rematch. He was going to get sued if he didn’t go through with it. He was also going to get sued if he decided to retire.”

Ward defeated Kovalev in a highly controversial unanimous decision last November at T-Mobile Arena to become the new three-belt light heavyweight titlist.

Many boxing fans and media members consider Kovalev the true winner despite the three Las Vegas judges scoring it 114-113 in favor of Ward.

The former Olympic gold medalist from Oakland, California, has contemplated retiring since defeating the Russian.

“To be fair to Andre Ward, I think he wants to fight,” Duva said. “I really don’t think that he doesn’t. I don’t understand why he does things the way he does.

“I think he wanted more and more money, and whatever else he was trying to get out of his promoters. I think it was more between him and his promoters.”

Ward has also given HBO officials a hard time by not participating in interviews to promote the pay-per-view bout.

The undefeated boxer reportedly ditched his “Face Off” appearance scheduled last weekend in Las Vegas. The popular interview show with Max Kellerman is a big part of HBO’s marketing plan for promoting PPV fights.

It might not be the best idea for Ward to ignore the marketing side for a fight that only did a little over 160,000 PPV buys the first time around.

I regret to inform you that there will be no Face Off for #WardKovalev2. The coward @AndreWard left Las Vegas to avoid me#Krusher #Kovalev pic.twitter.com/A3QEmfLIa5 — Sergey Kovalev (@KrusherKovalev) May 7, 2017

Jacobs’ life after GGG

Daniel Jacobs came up short against Gennady Golovkin in March, but he walked out of the ring with his head held high.

Jacobs stopped to talk to the Review-Journal last week while he was in town for the Box Fan Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The former interim middleweight champion reflected on how his life has changed since giving Golovkin a scare in the ring.

“Life has dramatically changed,” Jacobs said. “I’m living in my dreams now. My fanbase has grown. I’ve gotten support from the whole boxing community and outside. People supporting my foundation, people supporting me in so many different avenues in my life.

“I’ve watched the fight about hundreds of times. Every time I watch the fight, I can’t believe how the judges scored the fight the way that they did, but I can’t be a sore loser.”

The judges scored it 115-112, 114-113, 115-112 to give Golovkin the unanimous decision.

Jacobs said he was pushing for the rematch with Golovkin. His second option was to fight either Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Golovkin and Alvarez are scheduled to fight each other next.

Canelo-GGG venue poll

Ever since the confetti fell from the T-Mobile Arena ceiling to announce the Alvarez-Golovkin showdown, boxing fans have wondered where will the superfight take place?

Las Vegas and Dallas are reportedly the frontrunners to land the lucrative bout.

Golden Boy Promotions wanted the fans to have say by posting a poll on Twitter this week asking where they want to see the biggest fight of 2017 take place. Las Vegas, Dallas, New York City and Los Angeles were the four options on the 24-hour poll.

After 14,169 votes, Dallas won with 43 percent of the vote and Las Vegas coming in second with 33 percent. New York had 14 percent and Los Angels took the final 10 percent.

MGM officials have reportedly had negotiations with Golden Boy Promotions to bring Alvarez-Golovkin to T-Mobile Arena. Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium, however, won’t go away easy.

Tell us where you would want boxing's biggest fight to take place

September 16 #CaneloGGG — GoldenBoyPromotions (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 9, 2017

Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.