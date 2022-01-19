Shakur Stevenson, Oscar Valdez to unify titles in Las Vegas

The fight on April 30 caps a monumental sporting weekend in Las Vegas that includes the 2022 NFL draft.

Shakur Stevenson, right, connects a punch against Jeremiah Nakathila in the 11th round of the WBO Interim Jr. Lightweight Title bout at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Oscar Valdez, left, readies to strike Adam Lopez again during round 6 of their WBC super featherweight fight at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WBO junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and WBC champion Oscar Valdez have finalized terms for a title unification bout on April 30 at MGM Grand Garden, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The fight caps a monumental sporting weekend in Las Vegas that includes the 2022 NFL draft, which runs from April 28 to April 30.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Both fighters are promoted by Top Rank, which is headquartered in Las Vegas and has a broadcast partnership with ESPN — the network also slated to air the NFL draft.

Stevenson (17-0, nine knockouts) last fought in October, beating Jamel Herring in Atlanta by 10th-round stoppage to claim the WBO crown. Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) last fought in Phoenix in September, defeating Robson Conceição by unanimous decision.

Valdez previously knocked out Miguel Berchelt at MGM Grand last February to claim the WBC title.

The 24-year-old Stevenson has long campaigned for a crack at Valdez, whose victory over Conceição was clouded in controversy amid a positive test for a banned substance in the weeks preceding the fight. But the 31-year-old power puncher can put the positive test behind him with a victory over Stevenson, who already ranks as one of the most technically sound fighters in the sport today.

