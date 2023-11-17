Shakur Stevenson wins WBC lightweight title in boring fashion
Shakur Stevenson scored an uneventful unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 115-113) over Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to capture the vacant WBC lightweight title and become a three-weight world champion.
Booed throughout the 12 rounds amid a lack of exchanges, Stevenson (21-0, 10 knockouts) stayed on the outside and peppered De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) with jabs — mixing counter right hooks in the latter rounds when flocks of spectators had already departed.
