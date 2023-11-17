56°F
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson wins WBC lightweight title in boring fashion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 10:04 pm
 
Shakur Stevenson (left) poses alongside Edwin De Los Santos (right) after weighing in for their ...
Shakur Stevenson (left) poses alongside Edwin De Los Santos (right) after weighing in for their upcoming title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Two-division boxing champion Shakur Stevenson is shown attending an NFL game between the Raider ...
Two-division boxing champion Shakur Stevenson is shown attending an NFL game between the Raiders and New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Shakur Stevenson scored an uneventful unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 115-113) over Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to capture the vacant WBC lightweight title and become a three-weight world champion.

Booed throughout the 12 rounds amid a lack of exchanges, Stevenson (21-0, 10 knockouts) stayed on the outside and peppered De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) with jabs — mixing counter right hooks in the latter rounds when flocks of spectators had already departed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

