Shakur Stevenson wins WBC lightweight title in boring fashion

Shakur Stevenson scored an uneventful unanimous decision over Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to capture the vacant WBC lightweight title.

Shakur Stevenson (left) poses alongside Edwin De Los Santos (right) after weighing in for their upcoming title fight at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Two-division boxing champion Shakur Stevenson is shown attending an NFL game between the Raiders and New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Shakur Stevenson scored an uneventful unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 115-113) over Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to capture the vacant WBC lightweight title and become a three-weight world champion.

Booed throughout the 12 rounds amid a lack of exchanges, Stevenson (21-0, 10 knockouts) stayed on the outside and peppered De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) with jabs — mixing counter right hooks in the latter rounds when flocks of spectators had already departed.

