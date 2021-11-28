Stephen Fulton outlasts Brandon Figueroa to unify 122-pound titles

Fulton (20-0, eight knockouts) outpointed Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dolby Theater inside Park MGM to unify the junior featherweight division and pair Figueroa’s WBC crown with his WBO title.

Philadelphia native and undefeated boxer Stephen Fulton arrived last week in Las Vegas with one goal in mind: beating Brandon Figueroa and unifying the 122-pound division.

He’ll leave Las Vegas as the unified junior featherweight champion, needing two more belts to reach his ultimate goal of undisputed 122-pound supremacy.

Fulton (20-0, eight knockouts) outpointed Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dolby Theater inside Park MGM to unify the junior featherweight division and pair Figueroa’s WBC crown with his WBO title. After 12 rounds of relentless action, the judges ringside scored the fight 116-112, 116-112, 114-114 in Fulton’s favor.

Both fighters were awarded with a standing ovation by a rowdy crowd inside the intimate venue. Much deserved after an arduous 36 minutes that pushed the two champions to the brink.

Figueroa dictated the tempo and pace of the fight with his aggressive, pressuring style. He marched toward Fulton throughout the 12 rounds and forced Fulton to deviate from his tactical, fundamentally sound style.

But Fulton was game and willfully traded on the inside, mixing uppercuts and body shots around clinches that helped him minimize punishment. He fought at range when he could, employing a steady jab to keep Figueroa away. But the 24-year-old from Weslaco, Texas, continued to press forward and never deviated from his aggressive approach.

Figueroa appeared to stun Fulton midway through the 10th round, but the 27-year old recovered toward the end and actually threw a couple of flurries. He was the better-conditioned fighter as well and remained sharp in the championship rounds while Figueroa began to fade.

Fulton was accurate and sharper, connecting on 269 of his 726 punches for a 36 percent connect rate, according to Showtime’s ShoStats. Figueroa landed 314 of his 1,060 punches for a connect rate of 29 percent.

But volume alone wasn’t enough to beat Fulton.

Aleem rolls, wants title shot

In the co-feature, fellow junior featherweight and Las Vegas resident Raeese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) worked his way to a 98-92, 96-94, 95-95 majority decision over Eduardo Baez (20-2-2, seven KOs) to preserve his unbeaten record.

Aleem controlled the pace of the fight as the aggressor and landed more than twice as many punches (232-111) as Baez, per Showtime’s ShoStats before calling for a shot against Fulton in his post-fight interview.

“They can run but they can’t hide,” the 31-year-old Michigan native said. “I’m a dog. I grinded it out. I turned southpaw and got caught with some shots, but I hung in there. I can hang with anyone. It doesn’t matter who steps in there against me, I’m going to win.”

