Super flyweight champ Andrew Moloney headlines Top Rank card

Australian Andrew Moloney will defend his title against Joshua Franco in a 12-round bout Tuesday at the MGM Grand. ESPN will televise the card at 5 p.m.

WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney of Australia weighs in Monday on his title fight Tuesday against Joshua Franco at the MGM Grand. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Australia's Andrew Moloney, left, lands a left hook on Nigeria's Wasiu Taiwo during their men's flyweight boxing preliminary match at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014, in Scotland, Sunday, July 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 knockouts) will make his Las Vegas debut Tuesday in the main event of a Top Rank card at the MGM Grand.

The 29-year-old Australian will defend his title against Joshua Franco (16-1-2, eight KOs) in a 12-round bout at the Grand Ballroom. The card begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Featherweights Christopher Diaz (25-2, 16 KOs) and Jason Sanchez (15-1, eight KOs) will meet in the co-feature.

Moloney’s twin brother, Jason (20-1, 17 KOs), the WBO’s No. 2 bantamweight title contender, will headline Thursday’s card against Leonardo Baez (18-2, nine knockouts). Junior lightweights Abraham Nova (18-0, 14 KOs) and Avery Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) will meet in the co-feature.

On Monday, Top Rank announced the signing of Javier Martinez, USA Boxing’s top-ranked fighter in the 165-pound division. Martinez, 24, was selected as an alternate for the 2020 Olympic boxing team, but opted instead to sign a professional contract.

He will make his pro debut June 30 as a middleweight.

