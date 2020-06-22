Super flyweight champ Andrew Moloney headlines Top Rank card
Australian Andrew Moloney will defend his title against Joshua Franco in a 12-round bout Tuesday at the MGM Grand. ESPN will televise the card at 5 p.m.
WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 knockouts) will make his Las Vegas debut Tuesday in the main event of a Top Rank card at the MGM Grand.
The 29-year-old Australian will defend his title against Joshua Franco (16-1-2, eight KOs) in a 12-round bout at the Grand Ballroom. The card begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
Featherweights Christopher Diaz (25-2, 16 KOs) and Jason Sanchez (15-1, eight KOs) will meet in the co-feature.
Moloney’s twin brother, Jason (20-1, 17 KOs), the WBO’s No. 2 bantamweight title contender, will headline Thursday’s card against Leonardo Baez (18-2, nine knockouts). Junior lightweights Abraham Nova (18-0, 14 KOs) and Avery Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) will meet in the co-feature.
On Monday, Top Rank announced the signing of Javier Martinez, USA Boxing’s top-ranked fighter in the 165-pound division. Martinez, 24, was selected as an alternate for the 2020 Olympic boxing team, but opted instead to sign a professional contract.
He will make his pro debut June 30 as a middleweight.
Top Rank boxing
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: MGM Grand
TV: ESPN
Main event: Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (16-1-2, eight KOs), 12 rounds, super flyweights for the WBA title