Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter seek signature victory

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will suspend their friendship Saturday and box for the WBO welterweight title at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena.

Terence Crawford, left, and Shawn Porter greet each other before the start of their press conference

Terence Crawford participates during a press conference

Shawn Porter participates during a press conference

Shawn Porter participates during a press conference

Shawn Porter participates during a press conference

Brian McIntyre speaks during a press conference with his fighter Terence Crawford

Shawn Porter, left, with his father and trainer Kenny, participate during a press conference

Terence Crawford participates during a press conference

Terence Crawford participates during a press conference

Moderator Joe Tessitore, left, speaks to Shawn Porter and his son Shaddai, 3, participate during a press conference

Shawn Porter and his son Shaddai, 3, participate during a press conference

Boxers Terence Crawford, left, and Shawn Porter, right, with moderator Joe Tessitore, during a press conference

Their friendship predates their professional careers. The titles. The glory. The pay-per-view billing.

But WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and former two-time welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter aren’t in Las Vegas this week to get sentimental.

Crawford and Porter will suspend their friendship Saturday and box for the WBO welterweight title at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena. The two 34-year-olds met Wednesday inside the hotel for a final press conference moderated by ESPN’s Joe Tesitorre.

Porter (31-3-1, 17 knockouts) brandished his gregarious personality and maintained his confidence before what he’s called the most significant fight of his career. The unassuming Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) was rather mum and reserved, maintaining a preference for fighting instead of promoting.

“He don’t gotta believe (that I’m going to beat him),” Crawford said ahead of his fifth title defense. “I’ll show him come Saturday.”

Crawford has long been viewed as one of boxing’s pound-for-pound stars, having claimed world titles in three weight classes — including the undisputed title in 2017 at junior welterweight. But he lacks a signature victory within the welterweight division.

He debuted at 147 pounds on June 9, 2018, by claiming the WBO crown from Jeff Horn. But Jose Benvadiez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Kell Brook, the welterweights he’s defeated since then, quite simply aren’t in Porter’s class.

Crawford is acutely aware of the public’s perception of his resume. He knows that a victory over Porter would bolster his status as one of the best in boxing.

“It would show everybody what everybody’s been talking about for a long time — (that) I’m one of the best fighters in the world,” said Crawford, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and befriended Porter as an amateur with USA Boxing.

“Me beating Shawn Porter is going to prove it,” he added. “I’m not looking forward to shutting anybody up. I’m just looking forward to going out there and doing what I do best. Which is fighting in the ring and going back home to my family.”

Porter earned his standing by spending the last decade fighting the best in the 147-pound division: Brook, Adrien Broner, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugás and Errol Spence Jr. He’s owned the IBF and WBC championships. A victory over Crawford would cement his legacy as one of the best welterweights of his era.

“I’m relaxing … and just buying my time. I’m a showtime fighter,” said Porter, who hails from Cleveland and lives now in Las Vegas. “That’s what I’m looking forward to. Simple as that. I’m a really even keel guy. Let things be easy. Fight week is always easy for me.”

The press conference concluded without a signature face-off and did not feature much of the bravado that normally accompanies a boxing press conference. But Porter and Crawford both essentially promised they’ll be ready.

“Once we signed that contract, the switch turned on,” Crawford said. “We’re here now. I can’t wait until Saturday to go out there, have fun and look good doing it.”

